WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for The Usos vs. New Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.264 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.138 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: A good week for Smackdown, which finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.48 rating. The November 12, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.104 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic.