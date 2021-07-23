Frontman Jah-C on being trained by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave, hoping to have the same relationship with Jersey Championship Wrestling that CM Punk had with IWA Mid-South, hoping to defend the Black Wrestlers Matter Champion at various independent events

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

"Andrew Thompson Interviews" with guest Frontman Jah-C

Host: Andrew Thompson

Full interview available at YouTube.com and PostWrestling.com

Jah-C on his start in GCW/JCW, and wanting to have the same relationship with Jersey Championship Wrestling that CM Punk had with IWA Mid-South: “Absolutely [I got started in Jersey Championship Wrestling through GCW]. Throughout the pandemic, for a lot of people, it was a down time. For me, I used that as thinking time. I used that as plot and I was in the lab and I’ve always been passionate about filmmaking and acting and that sort of thing, so I ventured out and I started to produce my own vignettes and my own short films and they garnered a little bit of recognition and the brass at GCW, Brett Lauderdale as well as even S.G.C. [Second Gear Crew] guys, Manders, Mancer, EFFY and [Nick] Gage, they all seen it and it’s cool to have those guys backing me and seeing what I’m doing and wanting to bring me in there. So yeah, I’ve had fun with GCW.

“Jersey Championship Wrestling has really become my bedroom. Between going toe-to-toe with JJ Garrett and Everett Connors at my most recent appearance and I feel as though I am cultivating the same relationship with Jersey Championship Wrestling as like a CM Punk did with IWA Mid-South back in the day, made it his home, you know what I mean? And that’s exactly by design man. It’s exactly by design because as soon as I heard that Jersey Championship Wrestling was gonna be resurrected and Joey Janela has been extremely helpful with that as well, as soon as I heard that they were gonna be resurrecting this once upon a time dope company, I was like, ‘You know, they’re very, very close with GCW, they’re owned by ’em. That might be a real awesome feather in my cap if I can make Jersey Championship Wrestling my bitch. GCW will have to respond by taking me out on a date from there, right? You know what I mean?”

Jah-C on being trained by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave and what he learned from them: “From Marek Brave himself, just allowing me the showmanship and reminding me what this is that we do, you know? And so it’s all about putting on these bangers of matches but also entertainment is at the core of what we do and I think that Marek Brave specializes in that in a way that I don’t feel he gets enough credit for and that may be just because his injury took him out of the actual in-ring stuff so early in his life. And as far as Seth Rollins, man, the work ethic. The work ethic and the grind and the passion and the pride in which I put into my work. I have always had that but it was something that was reinforced sevenfold by that guy and I couldn’t have picked a better Yoda to go learn from.”

Being the first Black Wrestlers Matter Champion and wanting to defend the title at different independent shows: “Representing the culture comes with an immense amount of pressure but I happen to perform pretty damn good under pressure. I don’t wanna put the cart in front of the horse quite yet. I have to put the work in. I’ve won the championship, I have yet to defend it although I know that Brooke Valentine is sniffing her nose around my business and to be quite frank with you, I don’t really have interest in intergender wrestling, but that’s neither here nor there. That’s not the question you asked me. You asked me what did the match mean and it meant a lot. I have an immense amount of respect for JDX. When you open up the dictionary and you look up the word ‘prototype’ or ‘the blueprint’ or the franchise, that dude’s face is on it. He’s got all the makings to put the company on his back one day and I’ve always known that. You look in his eyes, you listen to him speak, you hear that same fire that I feel that I possess. You see the same vision of what is possible in this line of work in the future and what we want this business and industry to look like and I know that he has a lot that he wants to be and I can relate to that. So being in the ring with him for those 30 odd minutes, beating the living hell out of each other, putting on what I consider to be an Iowa classic. I don’t know how it’ll hold up. It’s incredibly special man. It’s incredibly special. The entire experience, it felt like leveling up. It felt like the actual… it felt like I was no longer the guy that I was last year or the day before the matchup. It felt like growth and the future of me carrying this championship is just going to prove that exact line, when I’m defending it against anybody.”