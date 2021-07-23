WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Split location show featuring John Cena, a title rematch, and a debut

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-John Cena appears.

-Toni Storm debuts.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and portions of the show will be broadcast from the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida. The Smackdown Women’s Championship match is among the segments that will be broadcast from Miami. This will also be the brand’s first show coming out of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review afterward.