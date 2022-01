CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has officially announced that the Elimination Chamber event will be held on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Although there was talk that the event would be rebranded WrestleMania Chamber, it appears as though the company will be sticking with the Elimination Chamber name.