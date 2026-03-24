Beyond Wrestling and Women’s Wrestling Revolution “Tournament For Tomorrow” results (3/22): Vetter’s review of a one-night women’s tournament, Laynie Luck vs. Allie Katch for the WWE ID Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling and Women’s Wrestling Revolution “Tournament For Tomorrow”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

March 22, 2026, in Somerville, Massachusetts, at Arts at the Armory

The venue is a big, dark club, but the ring was well-lit. Joey T and Brother Greatness provided commentary. The crowd was maybe 100. (I watched the first four matches live and the rest on Tuesday).

1. Elle Valentine vs. Vile in a spotlight match. Both are new to me. Vile is blonde and taller and wore purple gear. Elle has long black hair and is shorter. Elle hit a bulldog for a nearfall. Vile kept her grounded in a headlock. Vile went for a second-rope crossbody block, but Elle caught her and put her in the Tree of Woe at 3:30, then hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Elle hit a Northern Lights Suplex for the pin. A perfectly fine spotlight match and kept to the right length.

Elle Valentine defeated Vile at 3:59.

2. Lady Leigh vs. Liviyah in a first-round tournament match. Leigh is really tall and muscular; I’m really surprised WWE cut her as quickly as they did. Basic reversals early on. Leigh hit a series of punches and a kick in the corner and was in charge early on. She hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Liviyah dropped her with a shoulder tackle and hit a Helluva Kick in the corner, then a German Suplex. Liviyah nailed an implant DDT for the pin. Decent action. Liviyah was selling an arm injury she got mid-match.

Liviyah defeated Lady Leigh at 5:37 to advance.

3. Corinne Joy vs. Amity LaVey in a first-round tournament match. Corinne is a Georgia-based teen who I’ve compared to a mix of Willow Nightingale and former WWE diva Layla El; she has a gymnastic background and an ‘it factor’ you just can’t ignore. The commentators just said she trained with AR Fox. LaVey is the scary Harley Quinn-esque demon. She stalled on the floor at the bell. In the ring, they ‘mirrored’ each other’s arm movements, then they both did cartwheels. Corinne locked in a headlock. Corinne hit a big Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 2:00.

Joy hit a fisherman’s suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Amity hit a rolling cannonball as Joy was against the ropes. Amity hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:30, and she took control, hitting a stiff kick to the spine and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Corinne caught her with a rewind kick at 5:30. Joy hit a twisting Samoan Drop for a nearfall. LaVey hit a running swinging neckbreaker for a believable nearfall. Joy hit a discus elbow and a hard knee strike to the jaw, then a “Joy Ride” snapmare driver for the pin! I enjoyed that.

Corinne Joy defeated Amity LaVey at 7:09 to advance.

4. Kylie Alexa vs. Rachel Ley in a first-round tournament. Ley was announced as a replacement this week for Shannon Levangie , who suffered a facial injury at a show last Sunday. I’ve seen Ley at least twice — she’s a blonde, and she had a really good match against Laynie Luck in Illinois, maybe two months ago. Ley was trained by Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears. She has a height advantage over Alexa, who is about 5’2″. Kylie jawed at the crowd before they finally locked up.

Brother Greatness noted that Alexa is the smallest competitor in the tournament. They worked over each other’s left arm, and Ley hit an enzuigiri, then a double handspring-into-a-back elbow at 1:30. Kylie tied her in the Tree of Woe and hit some punt kicks to the spine, then a double stomp. She choked Rachel in the ropes and slowed Ley with a headlock. Alexa hit some more chops and a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall at 4:30. Ley’s chest was quite red from those chops!

Rachel fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a Lungblower to the chest, then a flipping guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 6:30. Kylie hit some more kicks and a German Suplex, then a running knee to the chin, but Ley got to the ropes! Ley missed a top-rope moonsault. Alexa hit a suplex into the turnbuckles and a dropkick for the pin. While the winner was never in doubt, Ley was a great last-minute fill-in; she has great athleticism. And I’m sure that for almost everyone in the crowd, they hadn’t seen her before.

Kylie Alexa defeated Rachel Ley at 8:19 to advance.

5. Harleen Lopez vs. Lili Ruiz. I’ve compared Lopez to a ‘female Mike Santana.’ She just exudes toughness, confidence, and swagger. Lili is from the Chicago area, and she’s had a handful of TNA matches in the past year. An intense lockup to open; both are around 5’3″. They traded reversals on the mat. Lili hit an enzuigiri at 4:00 that dropped Lopez, then a dropkick for a nearfall.

Harleen yanked Ruiz’ pigtails, then hit a clothesline to the back of the neck for a nearfall. Harleen hit a dropkick for a nearfall, and she kept Ruiz grounded. Ruiz hit a suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Ruiz set up for a DVD, but Harleen escaped. Ruiz hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Ruiz hit the spinebuster for the pin! I had figured the local talent was winning!

Lili Ruiz defeated Harleen Lopez at 8:10 to advance.

* Sammi Chaos came to the ring; the commentators noted that she isn’t on the match lineup for tonight. Again, Sammi is the size and build of Nia Jax, or Nyla Rose. She got on the mic and demanded a match, and she made an open challenge! Out of the back came “the submission sniper” Jordan Blade!

6. Jordan Blade vs. Sammi Chaos. Jordan is a mat technician, and she previously competed in a WWE ID match when the title was vacant. Brother Greatness estimated Chaos is 6’0″ and 250 pounds (his words, not mine!) Jordan jumped on Sammi’s back, but Chaos shrugged her off to the mat. Blade hit some forearm strikes, but couldn’t lift Sammi on a Saito Suplex. Sammi hit her own Saito Suplex at 1:30! She stomped on Jordan and kept her grounded. Sammi hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall.

Blade tried a sunset flip, but Sammi dropped all of her weight on Jordan’s chest for a nearfall at 3:30. Sammi hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall; Blade was gasping for breath after being flattened a few times. Sammi applied a bear hug, but Jordan turned it into a triangle choke! Sammi re-applied the bear hug. Blade hit a series of slaps to the face and a Helluva Kick, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip for a nearfall at 5:30. Jordan applied a sleeper. She hit a German Suplex into the turnbuckles, and she applied a sleeper on the mat, and Chaos passed out! They filled that time well.

Jordan Blade defeated Sammi Chaos at 6:21.

7. Kylie Alexa vs. Corinne Joy in a semifinal match. Kylie missed a few kicks, and Joy hit a jumping knee to the jaw for a nearfall. Alexa choked Joy in the ropes and got a nearfall at 2:00. Alexa jawed at the crowd before hitting some double overhand chops, then a doublestomp to the chest, then a senton for a nearfall at 4:00.

Alexa applied a sleeper on the mat, but Corinne escaped. Corinne nailed a spin kick to the head and a clothesline for a nearfall. Alexa blocked a stunner and hit a running buttbump for a nearfall at 6:00. Joy nailed a superkick! Alexa spun her to the mat, Mistico-style, and applied a Rings of Saturn! Joy screamed in pain and quickly tapped out. Nice match.

Kylie Alexa defeated Corinne Joy at 6:31 to advance to the finals.

8. Liviyah vs. Lili Ruiz in a semifinal match. Liviyah was cradling her sore left arm from the first match. They danced before locking up, and they traded chops. Again, Lili is maybe six inches shorter, but she might be the stronger woman. Liviyah hit a dropkick at 1:30 and a clothesline in the corner. Ruiz hit a Divorce Court Armbreaker and got a nearfall. Ruiz targeted the damaged arm. However, Liviyah got a rollup with a jackknife cover out of nowhere for the pin!

Liviyah defeated Lili Ruiz at 4:39 to advance to the finals.

* I noted earlier that I was able to watch the first four matches live but had real-life things to do, so I’m watching the rest on Tuesday. I’m reiterating this here because I have seen a LOT of positive buzz and praise for the next match, including from former ROH booker Gabe Sapolsky.

9. Laynie Luck vs. Allie Katch for the WWE ID Women’s Title. I’ll reiterate that Katch returned from a broken leg in early November. An intense lockup to open and a standoff. Standing switches and a feeling-out process. They traded shoulder blocks, and Katch hit an elbow drop to the lower back at 2:00. Laynie hit an armdrag and a dropkick. They fought to the floor, and Katch shoved her into the ring frame. They traded chops as they looped the ring and got back in at 3:30.

Laynie hit a spin kick on the apron, then a running European Uppercut in the corner. She hit a suplex at 5:00, then whipped Allie into the corner. Katch fired up and hit some clotheslines and a seated senton out of the corner. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Laynie dropped her with a European Uppercut for a nearfall at 7:30. Luck applied a front guillotine choke, then switched to a regular sleeper. Laynie charged but crashed shoulder-first into the turnbuckle at 9:30. Katch applied a Boston Crab while Laynie was still in the ropes!

Katch hit her rolling cannonball and a back suplex for a nearfall. Laynie got her up for a DVD (her finisher of late), but Katch held onto the ropes. Katch nailed her piledriver for a nearfall at 12:00, but Laynie’s legs fell against the ropes! Laynie applied an STF in the center of the ring. Laynie finally hit the Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 14:00; I thought that was it! The crowd started an “Allie!” chant.

Laynie went back to the STF, and Katch’s face was red as she screamed, but she escaped. Katch hit a Pele Kick and was fired up. She hit a splash in the corner. Laynie hit a running Shotei palm strike in the corner. Allie hit a Dominator swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall at 17:00. Laynie hit a DVD on the apron! In the ring, she nailed a Shining Wizard, then another DVD for the pin. Awesome match; yeah, that lived up to the hype I’ve been reading for two days.

Laynie Luck defeated Allie Katch to retain the WWE ID Women’s Title at 18:10.

10. Kylie Alexa vs. Liviyah in the tournament finals. Kylie is in blue-and-purple gear now; she was in red earlier. Liviyah hit a bodyslam just seconds in. They fought to the floor, with Kylie again jawing at the fans while unloading chops. They got in the ring, and Kylie snapped the damaged left arm at 3:00 and targeted it, keeping Liviyah tied up on the mat. Alexa hit a superkick at 5:30 and went back to work on the damaged limb.

They again fought to the floor. Liviyah suplexed her onto the wood floor at 7:30! (Brother Greatness is so awesome in explaining the pain of moves like this.) As they got back into the ring, Alexa went back to targeting the arm. She hit a senton onto the arm at 9:00, and tied her in a Crossface in the center of the ring. Liviyah fired up and hit some blows. Liviyah hit a Buckle Bomb at 12:00, and they were both down.

They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes, then more while standing. Liviyah dropped her with a hard clothesline, and she was fired up. She hit more clotheslines in the corner, then a dangerous back suplex and a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall at 14:00. Kylie hit a second-rope superplex and a gutbuster move for a nearfall. I see Kylie has some deep scratches over her right kidney area. Liviyah hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 15:30.

Kylie went back to the Rings of Saturn that she used to win earlier! Kylie hit a Lungblower to the chest. Liviyah hit a spear, but we actually had a double pin nearfall. They got to their knees and traded HARD slaps to the cheek! Liviyah hit a high-angle German Suplex at 18:00. Kylie missed a dropkick; Liviyah hit a sliding dropkick to the floor. Kylie pushed her into the ring post. Liviyah slammed her onto the apron, but Kylie slammed Liviyah’s shoulder against the ring post two times. In the ring, Kylie hit a hesitation dropkick into the corner and got the pin! Awesome match.

Kylie Alexa defeated Liviyah at 19:56 to win the Tournament For Tomorrow.

* Alexa shook her hand, but then attacked her arm again and again, putting her in the Rings of Saturn! Several referees and staff ran in to pull Kylie off of Liviyah. Other women came out of the back to chase off Alexa, too. (Liviyah was slated to compete Monday night at Wrestling Open, but she sold the effects of this match and canceled.)

Final Thoughts: Yes, if you have IWTV, you want to check out that Katch-Luck match and the tournament finale. I’m sure both Allie and Laynie would say that is a top-10, possibly top-5, match in their careers. And yes, more eyeballs were on that match than most of their prior indy matches, with the WWE ID title on the line. Luck has had a great run as champion, getting to show off her skills against the best of the best. I’ve always said I disliked Katch’s intergender matches while I’ve praised her work against women, and that was definitely the case here.

The tournament finale was awesome, too. Considering they both had worked two earlier matches, that was a pretty entertaining, hard-hitting finale coming in at just under 20 minutes. Alexa did have a strong night, pummeling the chests of women taller than her. She could have celebrated her win and gotten a babyface reaction, but instead made clear she is still a hated heel who is not to be trusted. Bravo with the booking here.

The rest of the tournament matches were all pretty decent, albeit on the shorter side. Seriously, Rachel Ley’s chest was red and raw very early in that opener. I’m sure the average age of the eight women in that tournament was 21 or so — a lot of exciting, young talent. (I know Liviyah and Corinne are still teens.) I had higher hopes for Lili-Harleen, but I wouldn’t say it was bad, either. A lot to like here.