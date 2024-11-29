Defy X Progress Wrestling “Onslaught Brooklyn” results (11/29): Vetter’s review of Luke Jacobs vs. Kevin Knight for the Progress Title, Marina Shafir vs. Allie Katch for the Defy Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Defy X Progress Wrestling “Onslaught Brooklyn”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

November 29, 2024 from Brooklyn, New York at Roulette Intermedium

The lighting over the ring is really good, and the canvas is clean and looks good. The crowd is shockingly small; there may be fewer than 100 fans here as the show began. Yes, it is 3 p.m. EST start, but I expected more. Rich Bocchini provided commentary.

1. “Los Desperados” Gringo Loco and Arez vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black. Lyon and Arez opened, and they traded armdrags. Loco and Black entered at 1:30 and they traded some lucha offense; Lyon hit a huracanrana but Loco rotated and landed on his feet. Midas hit a splash on Loco’s back. Lyon set up for a flip dive to the floor but he was cut off. Loco hit a reverse Angle Slam, dropping Midas stomach-first to the mat at 5:00, and LD began working over Midas. They hit a Magic Killer team slam, and Loco hit a flipping axe kick for a nearfall. Arez ran up Midas’ back, and Loco hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 8:00.

Midas hit a swinging faceplant on Loco. Lyon got a hot tag and he hit a head-capture suplex on Arez. Midas hit a double armdrag. This time, Lyon hit the flip dive to the floor on LD. In the ring, Arez hit his Pele Kick on Lyon. Loco hit a Styles Clash on Midas for a nearfall at 11:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Midas hit a 619 on Loco, and Lyon hit the Lionsault, then Midas hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Arez hit a moonsault from the apron to the floor on Lyon. Meanwhile, Loco hit the second-rope Base Bomb (swinging powerbomb) for the pin (Funny; Arez had climbed to the top rope to hit a doublestomp, but Loco pinned Midas, so Arez didn’t get to hit it.)

Gringo Loco and Arez defeated Midas Black and Jay Lyon at 13:20.

* We heard from Marina Shafir backstage who f’n dared any woman to come take her title. Meanwhile, Progress Women’s champion Rhio joined Bocchini on commentary for the next match!

2. Marina Shafir vs. Allie Katch for the Defy Women’s Title. A feeling-out process to open, and Marina playfully slapped her in the face. Marina laid down on her back and taunted Katch to come and get her. Marina hit a back suplex, and they rolled to the floor to fight in front of the fans. In the ring, Katch worked the left arm and she hit a butt drop on Marina’s chest at 3:30. Katch hit her running buttbump in the corner, then a cannonball for a nearfall. Marina jumped on Allie’s back and applied a sleeper. Marina hit a Helluva Kick and some spin kicks to the thighs, then a boot to the chest for a nearfall at 5:00. Allie hit a Mark Henry Slam for a nearfall.

Marina hit a German Suplex, then a second one, and she tied up the left arm and left leg; Allie kicked free. Allie slapped Marina on the head and it pissed Marina off, earning a “you f—ed up!” chant, and Allie apologized profusely. Marina immediately hit a series of kicks and strikes. Allie hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 9:00. Marina got a Judo takedown and applied the Mother’s Milk submission hold against her chest. Allie bit her to escape! Allie hit a piledriver for a nearfall, but Shafir immediately reapplied Mother’s Milk on the mat, and Allie tapped out. That was really good.

Marina Shafir defeated Allie Katch to retain the Defy Women’s Title at 10:19.

* Tate Mayfairs came to the ring; he had a handful of NXT-UK matches. He is like NXT’s Noam Dar; a bit smug and arrogant. He got on the mic and said “shut your mouth, you dirty rat. Are you stupid, or are you just rude and ignorant?” He has issued an open challenge! He continued to berate the crowd until a very familiar song played, and everyone knew it was Homicide who has accepted the challenge!

3. Tate Mayfairs vs. Homicide. Tate attacked as Homicide climbed through the ropes. He hit a baseball slide dropkick that sent Homicide into the guardrail. Homicide pulled Tate to the floor and they brawled at ringside. Back in the ring, Homicide went for Cop Killa, but Tate escaped at 4:00 and rolled back to the floor. He refused to get back in and was counted out!

Homicide defeated Tate Mayfairs via count-out at 4:30.

* Simon Miller came to the ring, and he had the Progress Proteus Title on his shoulder; he retained that last weekend in a four-way I just watched & reviewed. He also is issuing an open challenge. Out came Dark STG, who at first I thought was the Boogeyman, or possibly Vampiro, as he has a veil over his head. This guy has muscles on his muscles!

4. Simon Miller vs. Dark STG. STG hit a clothesline and stomped on Miller. Well, he definitely passes ‘the airport test,’ whoever this is. STG hit a Samoan Drop and pulled up Miller rather than pin Miller. STG hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 2:00. Simon hit a second-rope flying shoulder tackle for a nearfall. Miller hit two spears, then a Falcon Arrow, then a second one for the pin; STG kicked out a fraction of a second too late. Passable. A guy that size is going to get noticed.

Simon Miller defeated Dark STG to retain the Progress Proteus Title at 4:03.

5. Rhio vs. Zayda Steel for the Progress Women’s Title. A female PWI writer joined the commentary. WWE ID signee Steel is just such a star; I have compared her to Chelsea Green. I can see her headed to Florida very soon. Rhio’s long braids are a deep red/purple today. Rhio charged at the bell; Zayda scampered, and she jawed at the fans. They got in a knuckle lock. Zayda stalled on the floor. In the ring, Zayda hit a Lungblower move to the chin and got a nearfall at 4:30. She hit some forearm strikes that Rhio shrugged off. Zayda dove through the ropes, but Rhio hit a suplex onto the thin mat at ringside at 6:00. In the ring, Rhio got a nearfall, and she tied Zayda in a Full Nelson on the mat, but Zayda got a foot on the ropes.

Rhio hit a backbreaker over her knee. She set up for a Death Valley Driver but hit a neckbreaker over her knee. Rhio hit a dive through the ropes at 8:00; Zayda hit her own dive through the ropes, and the crowd booed her. In the ring, Zayda mounted her and hit some punches. Zayda applied a Camel Clutch; this crowd was really all over her. She hit a Stunner and a Code Red for a nearfall at 10:30. She got a backslide for a nearfall and set up for an Unprettier, but Rhio fought free and Rhio hit a spin kick to the jaw. Rhio immediately applied a Dragon Sleeper on the mat, and Zayda either passed out or tapped out. Good action from both.

Rhio defeated Zayda Steel to retain the Progress Women’s Title at 12:49.

* Simon Miller joined Bocchini on commentary, and when Rich asked about his opponent, Miller said, “what the f– was that? That was one of the most terrifying matches in my life!”

6. Man Like DeReiss vs. KC Navarro. I just glanced at the TNA lineup, and Navarro doesn’t have a match there later today. An intense lockup to open, and DeReiss is much thicker and a bit taller. KC rolled to the floor, stalled, and was heavily booed. In the ring, DeReiss hit a clothesline at 3:00. KC snapped DeReiss’s neck on the top rope, then he hit a Sling Blade clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30. Dereiss hit a big German Suplex. KC hit a superkick and a running kick in the corner at 9:30, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp. KC hit a sunset flip bomb. DeReiss hit a second-rope superplex and they were both down at 11:00.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. KC got a crucifix driver for a nearfall, then an enzuigiri and a tornado DDT. DeReiss hit a stunner, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. KC hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. DeReiss hit a superkick. He caught KC and hit a swinging Flatliner, then he nailed the top-rope 450 Splash. The winner was never in doubt but it was a good match.

Man Like DeReiss defeated KC Navarro at 16:17.

7. Mustafa Ali vs. Cara Noir. Black swan ballet gimmick Noir always reminds me of Darby Allin, and not just the facepaint, but the fight they bring for being slender and undersized; I didn’t realize this was his U.S. debut match. (His flamboyance also reminds me of Dalton Castle.) He wrestles barefoot; Simon talked about this because Noir missed a year after a foot injury but is back and still doesn’t wear shoes. Standing switches to open, and Ali tied up the left leg on the mat. Ali kept him grounded in a headlock, and they traded armdrags at 6:30. Ali hit a huracanrana and ‘kicked sand’ at Noir. He chopped Noir and celebrated, as he’s becoming more heelish as the match progresses. Noir hit a dropkick that sent Ali to the floor at 9:00 to regroup. Ali hit a DDT onto the thin mat at ringside and they were both down.

In the ring, Ali kept him grounded and planted a knee in the back. Noir hit a second-rope sunset flip. Ali stomped on Noir’s bare foot at 12:00. Ali hit his rolling pop-up neckbreaker for a nearfall. Noir fired up and hit a series of kicks. Ali hit a second-rope tornado DDT at 14:30, but he missed a 450 Splash. Noir immediately hit a flying headbutt and they were both down, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They traded punches while on their knees, then forearm strikes while standing. Ali applied a Sharpshooter at 16:00. Noir hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Noir set up for a package piledriver, but Ali turned it into a huracanrana, leaned forward for added pressure, and scored the clean pin! Good match. Ali got on the mic and put Noir over.

Mustafa Ali defeated Cara Noir at 17:06.

8. Luke Jacobs vs. Kevin Knight for the Progress World Title. Standing switches and a feeling-out process. Knight appears slightly taller but I think Jacobs is thicker with the weight advantage. Jacobs knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. They went to the floor, where Jacobs accidentally chopped the ring post. In the ring, he hit a senton at 4:00. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and grounded Knight. Knight charged but Jacobs caught him with a Samoa Joe-style uranage out of the corner. Jacobs went for another senton but Knight got his knees up at 7:00. Knight hit some hard clotheslines and his picture-perfect dropkick.

Knight hit a D’Lo-style Low Down for a nearfall. Jacobs hit a German Suplex at 9:00, then a twisting brainbuster for a nearfall. Knight hit a jump-up Frankensteiner and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 11:00. Jacobs shoved ref Scarlett Donovan into the ropes, causing Knight to fall in the corner and be crotched. Jacobs immediately hit a top-rope superplex and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jacobs hit a standing powerbomb and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:30. Knight hit a DDT but Jacobs rolled to the floor. So, Knight hit a springboard clothesline to the floor. In the ring, Jacobs hit a clothesline but only got a one-count. Jacobs applied a rear-naked choke on the mat but Knight flipped over to get a nearfall. Jacobs hit another decapitating clothesline, then he reapplied the rear-naked choke, and the ref called for the bell. A very good match, but like others, there was no suspense over who was winning.

Luke Jacobs defeated Kevin Knight to retain the Progress World Title at 15:50.

Final Thoughts: A really strong event. I’ll narrowly give Jacobs-Knight best match, ahead of Ali-Noir, then DeReiss-Noir for third. Both women’s matches really worked for me, too. Another Progress-Defy show is happening Sunday afternoon in Chicago. (And both have a day-night doubleheader with GCW!) This show is available at Triller+ and I give it a big thumbs up.