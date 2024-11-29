WWE Smackdown results (11/29): Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns and CM Punk, Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu in a WarGames advantage match, the final push for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,318)

Taped November 22, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

Aired November 29, 2024 on USA Network

A video recap aired of Paul Heyman and CM Punk returning to join the OG Bloodline to run off the New Bloodline at the conclusion of last week’s Smackdown. Jey Uso will take on Jacob Fatu in the main event, and a conversation between CM Punk and Roman Reigns will take place. In the arena, Bianca Belair made her ring entrance. She was joined by Naomi, Iyo Sky, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley. Jade Cargill’s injury angle was recapped in a video package, as well as Bayley giving Bianca the assist on Monday’s Raw. All five women were in the ring and Rhea had a microphone.

Rhea said she knew it was obvious, not everyone on this team is the best of friends. She then said none of that matters, because tomorrow they all step into one of the most dangerous matches in WWE with War Games. Rhea continued and claimed they all had someone they wanted to get their hands on, and asked them to think about everything that had been done to them by the women on the opposite team.

Naomi called Rhea “big mama” and said they would get all they deserved and then some. Bianca continued and said one of them took our Jade last week, and all five of them can get it tomorrow. Rhea then addressed Liv Morgan, and said she would wish she never met her. Iyo then piped up and said they would destroy them all. The other Wargames team made their entrance to Liv Morgan’s music. Liv cackled and said it was funny how confident they were.

Nia Jax asked if Bianca had a brain fart and that Bayley and Iyo and Bayley tortured her for years, or that Iyo stabbed Bayley in the back before WrestleMania. She then said their issues are much more serious than anything they’ve ever done to them. Bayley asked Tiffany and Candice how it felt to get manipulated by Nia. Liv piped up and said it was interesting how Jade got hurt and Bayley was suddenly on the WarGames team.

Rhea told Liv to shut up and told her she would have nowhere to run and she’d have to face her. Liv said she was right, but smiled and said she would break her face on the steel cage. Rhea called her naive and said she would cave her face in so bad that Dominik wouldn’t even want to look at her anymore. They started to charge the ring, but thought better of it before they said they were leaving. Rhea said she hated waiting, and they gave chase to brawl up and down the stage.

After a bunch of scrapping, WWE officials ran down to the ring to separate all the various women. A “let them fight” chant broke out, but eventually everyone gave up and the babyface team stood tall in the ring. Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is up next…[c]

My Take: A somewhat meandering promo that outlined exactly how thin the story for this Women’s Wargames match is. The effort was there, but the creative content was not. I apologize, I got started about an hour late tonight because of internet issues preventing me from watching Youtube TV.

Andrade made his ring entrance after the break, followed by Shinsuke Nakamura. Shin had a new theme remix.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade: Nakmaura wore face paint and some new Samurai inspired ring gear. Andrade avoided Nakamura’s charge into the corner and delivered a flying cross body. Nakamura quickly surged back and landed a series of strikes and boots in the corner. Andrade recovered and sent Shinsuke to the floor, but Shin intercepted the subsequent dive with a kick to the face.

Nakamura climbed to the top rope, but Andrade intercepted him with a dropkick that caused a gnarly bump to the floor. Andrade followed up with a Moonsault from the top rope to the floor…[c]

Andrade landed a dragon screw and a flying forearm in the ring. He then kipped up and taunted Nakamura to fire up the crowd. He set up for a double knee strike in the corner, but Nakamura avoided it and both men ended up on the turnbuckles. Andrade knocked Nakamura into the ring and landed his second chance moonsault for a close near fall. He then set up for his Message finish, but Nakamura avoided it and landed an overhead elbow. Andrade recovered and landed his signature back elbow for another near fall.

He continued and attempted the three amigos suplexes, and sent him into the turnbuckles on the third one. Andrade then set up for a meteora in the corner, but Nakamura ducked after pulling off the turnbuckle pad. He followed up with Kinshasa and got the win.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade at 10:47

After the match, replay showed Nakamura pulling off the turnbuckle pad and landing the follow up knee strike. LA Knight attempted to sneak up on Nakamura after the match, but got outsmarted and got misted in the eyes. Knight rolled around in pain as Nakamura left the ring. Knight was attended to by the ringside doctor while Nakamura stood on the stage confidently.

Backstage, Nick Aldis approached the New Bloodline backstage, and informed them that everybody is banned from ringside when Jacob Fatu faces Jey Uso in the Main Event. CM Punk’s conversation with Roman Reigns will be up later…[c]

My Take: A good match that showcased Nakamura being willing to take whatever shortcuts are necessary to get the win. I wouldn’t be entirely against a title change at Survivor Series, as Knight has plateaued a bit with the US Title and could use an obstacle to overcome.

Backstage, Ciampa and Gargano argued about the future of their team. Ciampa argued he didn’t want to be a loser, and that Gargano’s friendship with Shelley was more important than getting their titles back. Gargano asked for a chance to talk to them again, and Ciampa said he was done talking. He gave Gargano a week to figure his crap out, or they would do it his way.

A video promo aired of Kevin Owens then airing a few examples of the abuse Kevin Owens had taken from Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, and how betrayed he had felt when Cody Rhodes sided with Roman Reigns. He said he could have aired dozens of other examples, and he would treat Cody Rhodes the exact same way when he defeats him at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

In the arena, Cody Rhodes made his entrance for the next match…[c]

My Take: I hope Gargano turns heel and joins Ciampa in his anger, otherwise this DIY return will feel like it had been largely wasted.

Carmelo Hayes made his ring entrance as the show returned. He carried a microphone to the ring with him. He told Cody that Kevin was right, he did betray him. Carmelo said Cody isn’t the guy who stabs you in the back, he stabs you in the heart, and who needs enemies with friends like him. He then said if Cody wanted to evaluate the draft pick, he would find out why he’s him.

2. Cody Rhodes vs Carmelo Hayes: Both men traded a couple of quick falls to start. Cody managed to land his drop down punch after Hayes avoided the first one. Hayes escaped to the floor, but Cody dove at him and sent him into the announce table. Hayes landed a dropkick to the knee as they got back in the ring. Cody avoided a follow up springboard kick, and landed a Disaster Kick of his own…[c]

Rhodes knocked down Hayes in the corner and grabbed him for a stalled superplex. Both men were down for a while. Cody got to his feet first and Hayes managed to avoid his offense and land a spinning facebuster and covers for a two count. Cody caught Hayes in mid-air and landed a powerslam. He then followed up with a Figure Four, but Hayes was able to reach the ropes. Hayes landed some strikes and attacked the knee of Rhodes. Cody attempted another Disaster Kick, but Hayes sniffed it out and rushed in to kick him in the back of the knee.

Hayes landed a kick to the back of the head and covered for a two count. He then went to the top rope for a flying nothing. After a couple of reversals, Rhodes managed to land a Cody Cutter and fired up the crowd. He then landed Cross Rhodes and covered for the win.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Carmelo Hayes at 11:09

Rhodes celebrated after the bell, but visibly sold his knee afterwards. Roman Reigns and CM Punk’s sit down interview aired after the match. Reigns asked Heyman why Punk wasn’t there yet, and he said he didn’t know. Reigns said keeping him waiting doesn’t work for him. Punk then emerged and said he didn’t have a lot of time. Reigns said it was good he showed up late then.

Punk made it clear he was only there for Paul. Reigns said he didn’t like his tone, his attitude, and didn’t like him. He made it clear he didn’t want to team with him at WarGames tomorrow. Heyman made the case that Solo has had them in checkmate since WrestleMania, and he needed Punk’s help tomorrow. He then told Punk that if Solo put down The Bloodline, he would come after him next. If they work together they can survive.

They came to an agreement that they work together one time, and Punk claimed that in return Heyman would owe Punk a favor. After Punk walked away, Roman asked what the favor was. Heyman insisted that they get through WarGames first, and then they’d have all the time in the world to talk about it.

My Take: A fun conversation that made the mutual hatred clear and the intentions just as fuzzy as they were last week. We’ll have to see what Heyman is cooking over the next few months.

Piper Niven made her entrance with Chelsea Green. She was followed by Lash Legend of Meta Four, and finally Michin.

3. Michin vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven in a United States Championship Qualifier: All three women landed strikes at the outset. Niven showed her power by slamming Michin and landing a running crossbody. Lash attempted to pick up Piper, but Michin drop kicked Piper on top of her. Michin then landed a flying head scissors on Lash that sent her to the floor. She then landed a moonsault that took out both Piper and Lash on the floor. Chelsea Green got involved and delivered a kick to Michin, but B-Fab ran down and slammed Green into the ring apron and they brawled to the back. Lash then landed a big pump kick to Niven…[c]

Piper landed a Michinoku Driver on Michin and covered, but Lash broke it up. She then took down Lash with a body block. Piper landed a big splash out of the corner onto Lash, but Michin saved her from the pinfall. Michin and Lash traded strikes, but Lash got the better of things with a uranage into a backbreaker. Legend then landed a chokeslam on Niven and covered for a near fall.

Lash argued with the ref, and Michin kicked her from behind. She returned the favor with a powerbomb. Piper landed a running senton on both women, and covered Legend, but Michin broke it up at the last second. Michin climbed the turnbuckle in the corner. Piper met her at the top and set up for a top rope Michinoku Driver, but Legend broke things up. Piper knocked down Lash and went for a splash, but got nothing.

Piper got to her feet, but Legend picked her up and landed the Lash extension. Michin broke up the fall with a flying senton, and covered Niven to get the win.

Michin defeated Lash Legend and Piper Niven at 10:34

The Main Event is up next…[c]

My Take: That might have been the least favored outcome for that match. It’s not that I don’t like Michin’s work, I just think Lash and Piper are both more interesting choices to move on.

Backstage, LA Knight addressed Shinsuke Nakamura. He told him Nakamura’s been gone a while and suddenly has a problem with him, and he should. He said he would go to Survivor Series and drop him on his head for 3 the hard way, and everybody would be saying LA Knight. The announce team put over the Survivor Series card for tomorrow. Nick Aldis then reiterated to the OG Bloodline that everyone is banned from ringside.

Jey Uso then made his ring entrance for the main event…[c]

Jacob Fatu’s Samoan Werewolf theme played and he headed to the ring.

4. Jacob Fatu vs. Jey Uso for the War Games Advantage: Both men circled each other to start the match. Fatu got an early advantage and said he loves Solo as he delivered a beat down to Jey. He then taunted and asked if this was all he had, and continued to beat him down in the corner. Jey fired back with a back elbow and a wheel kick, and then sent Fatu to the floor with a clothesline. He attempted a dive to the floor, but Fatu caught him and sent him into the ring post and then over the announce table…[c]

Jey landed some strikes to fight back into the match, but Fatu cut him off with a big lariat. Fatu continued the trash talk and applied a trapezius hold. He then followed up with a headbutt. Jey was able to avoid Fatu charging into the corner, and he collided with the ring post on both sides of the ring. Jey fired back with some punches and fired up the crowd. He followed up with kick to the side of the head, and a big hip attack in the corner for a near fall.

Fatu caught Jey coming off the top rope with a big uranage. The then landed a standing moonsault and covered for a close near fall. He followed up with a hip attack of his own, and screamed that he loved Solo. Jey surprised him with a superkick, but Fatu answered with a pop up Samoan Drop for another near fall. He then climbed to the top rope for a Swanton Bomb, but Jey got the knees up. He followed up with a spear, and a big splash from the top, but Fatu kicked out at two.

After the kickout, Jacob rolled to the floor to recover. Jey landed a suicide dive that sent Fatu into the announce table. He then cleared the table and climbed back into the ring to reset the count. Fatu landed a superkick as he got to the floor. He then delivered a Samoan Drop on the announce table, and it didn’t break. He then rolled Jey into the ring and landed an Impaler DDT. He followed up with a step up Moonsault and got the win.

Jacob Fatu defeated Jey Uso at 13:58

Replays were shown after the match, and Jacob was embraced by Solo Sikoa on the stage to close the show.

My Take: A really fun match to close the show. Both men worked incredibly well together, and all things considered protecting Jacob and giving the heels the advantage were the right priorities here. The OG Bloodline has to hit the bottom before they can overcome the new blood, and I don’t expect that to happen until we get to WrestleMania.