Beyond Wrestling “Alec Price’s Smokin’ Bustahs” results: Vetter’s review of Krule vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the IWTV Title, Sam Holloway vs. Alec Price, Marcus Mathers vs. Slade

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Beyond Wrestling “Alec Price’s Smokin’ Bustahs”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

September 29, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at Ralph’s Diner

This show did not stream live and was recently released on IWTV; you can see the edits between the matches. Everyone on this show is a regular in the Northeast indy scene with some intriguing matchups, including THREE wrestlers who have since signed a WWE ID contract. This is an outdoor show outside a diner and it appears to be a street party; I’ve seen them run shows from this location before. Maybe 200 fans are watching. Beyond promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro provided commentary.

1. Ryan Clancy vs. Gal. Gal was just signed to a WWE ID contract, while Clancy just had a really good TV match against Nick Wayne. Basic reversals early on. Gal hit a Mafia Kick at 3:00. He hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall, and he locked in a Full Nelson. Clancy went for his Russian Legsweep but Gal blocked it. Gal hit a German Suplex and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Clancy got a Victory Roll out of nowhere for the pin. A fun match but they just scratched the surface of what they can do.

Ryan Clancy defeated Gal at 8:02.

2. DJ Powers vs. Landon Hale. I’ve routinely compared Hale to a young Matt Taven and Powers is similar to NXT’s Kale Dixon, and he’s a heel you love to boo. Powers slapped Hale’s face in the first minute, so Landon struck him back. Hales hit a huracanrana and a dropkick at 1:30. Powers hit a leaping neckbreaker and he began to work over Hale. He hit a dropkick in the corner at 5:00. Powers came off the ropes but Landon caught him with a punch to the gut. Hale hit an enziguri and a moonsault for a nearfall. Powers hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Hale nailed a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good match.

Landon Hale defeated DJ Powers at 7:52.

3. Drew Gulak vs. CPA. Gulak has a significant height and overall size advantage. “I can’t think of two wrestlers who are more different,” Cordeiro said. CPA is all comedy, and Gulak is all business. Gulak easily tossed him to the mat, and he tied up CPA’s left arm. Gulak went to the mat and applied a leglock around the neck at 3:00. CPA peeled off a shirt and hit a Low Down for a nearfall. Gulak applied a Triangle Choke but CPA powerbombed him to escape at 5:30. Cordeiro talked about how Gulak trained Bad Bunny for his matches, as Gulak now had a rear-naked choke locked on.

CPA hit a missile dropkick and they were both down. CPA hit some Polish Hammers, then his comedy 619 and a stunner for a nearfall. Gulak hit a suplex for a nearfall, and he switched to a Sharpshooter at 9:30. CPA hit the Numbers Cruncher (Death Valley Driver) for a believable nearfall, and he switched to a Crippler Crossface, but Gulak got a foot on the ropes at 11:30. Gulak hit a Michinoku Driver for the pin, and the crowd loudly booed him.

Drew Gulak defeated CPA at 11:48.

4. TJ Crawford vs. Aaron Rourke. Crawford just recorded an ROH TV match that should air Thursday. A lockup to open; Rourke spanked him, so TJ rolled to the parking lot to regroup. In the ring, Rourke hit an Exploder Suplex at 2:30. TJ hit a Mafia Kick, mounted Rourke, and hit some punches to the face. TJ hit a spinning sideslam for a nearfall at 5:00, and he barked at the fans. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Rourke hit a dropkick and a twisting neckbreaker. He missed a split-legged moonsault. TJ set up for a Styles Clash but Rourke escaped. TJ hit a basement dropkick. TJ again set up for a Styles Clash but instead hit a vertical powerbomb at 8:30. “That was a nasty landing!” Denver said. Rourke nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Rourke kicked at TJ’s left thigh and stomped on TJ, and he got the Figure Four. He bridged up to make it a Figure Eight, and Crawford immediately tapped out. That was really good.

Aaron Rourke defeated TJ Crawford at 11:16.

5. Marcus Mathers vs. Slade. Mathers just signed a WWE ID contract. I have described Slade as the scary bald white guy in every prison movie you’ve ever seen, and Denver jokes that Slade just got out of prison. Slade came out first; they started brawling in the crowd so I started my stopwatch at first contact as they brawled around ringside. They got in the ring and we officially began at 2:15. Slade kept punching him and bit at his ear. Pretty basic brawling in the ring; not bad, but not much to describe. Mathers hit a top-rope superplex at 8:00, but Slade popped to his feet first. Mathers hit a series of kicks to the head and a standing powerbomb. Krule appeared at ringside, so Mathers dove onto him; Krule caught him by the throat and chokeslammed him onto the apron, causing a DQ. Slade and Krule shook hands! “What the hell kind of alliance is this?” Denver asked. Krule continued to beat up Mathers.

Marcus Mathers defeated Slade via DQ at 8:55/official time of 6:40.

6. “Church of Greatness” Ichiban and Tyree Taylor vs. “Post Game” Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta (w/Hellfire McGuire). McGuire wore a Joker-style purple suit and he belittled the drinks of a nearby bar. Post Game have had a handful of matches here and I’ve liked what I’ve seen. Tyree and Ichiban are a replacement (mystery) team, replacing Brick City, and they carried their Wrestling Open tag titles. Ichiban and the dark-haired Talotta opened. Ichiban hit a springboard crossbody block on both heels. Tyree hit a spinning sideslam at 1:00. Tyree hit a massive shoulder block, and he slammed teammate Ichiban onto Talotta. Ichiban began hitting his “One!” punches in the corner on Vinny. The heels began working over Ichiban.

Vinny hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Walker hit a Blockbuster for a nearfall. Tyree got a hot tag at 6:30 and he hit some shoulder tackles and an enzuigiri, then a powerslam on Vinny. McGuire tried to interfere so Tyree dragged him into the ring. However, PG hit some kicks on Tyree, then a team powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:30, and everyone was down. Ichiban and Walker tagged back in, and Ichiban hit some jab punches and a stunner. Talotta hit a German Suplex on Ichiban. Tyree hit a spear into the corner onto both heels. McGuire again interfered, so Tyree tossed him to the floor onto Post Game. Ichiban dove onto all three heels. In the ring, Ichiban hit a frogsplash on Walker, leaping off Tyree’s shoulders; Tyree then covered Walker for the pin. That was really good.

Ichiban and Tyree Taylor defeated Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta at 10:44.

7. Sam Holloway vs. Alec Price. Holloway also just signed a WWE ID contract; again, I have compared him to WWE’s Creed brothers, and he’s a legit 6’8″. Price came out to Afroman’s “Because I Got High” and he had a cigarette in his mouth. Sam seemed annoyed at Price’s casual attitude going into this match. Price gave Sam a joint; Sam crumpled it up and was booed. They immediately started brawling. Price hit a dive over the top rope, but Holloway caught him and slammed Alec’s back on the apron, and they brawled at ringside. They got back into the ring and Sam was in charge.

Price got the joint at 4:00 and lit it and hit some shoulder tackles with the cigarette still in his mouth. (Doing his best Grim Reefer impression.) Price tried to put Holloway on his back, but Sam blocked it. Moments later, Price got him up and hit a Death Valley Driver. Holloway nailed a spear for a nearfall. The ref has the joint in his mouth and that made Sam irate. A cartoonish weed mascot came to ringside and got in the ring, and the crowd chanted “Weed!” Price dove onto Sam on the floor. In the ring, Price hit his springboard Blockbuster and a superkick. Alec lit another joint and blew it in Sam’s face. The weed mascot made the three-count for the pin. Decent action with a LOT of comedy; not the match I expected going in.

Alec Price defeated Sam Holloway at 8:58.

8. Krule vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the IWTV Title. Tables and chairs were set up in the ring before we began. Krule immediately began hitting Lloyd with chairshots to the back. Lloyd hit him in the head with a garbage can. He chokeslammed Llody across an open chair for a nearfall at 3:30. Lloyd superplexed him through a door bridge for a nearfall, and they were both down. Jimmy hit a stunner at 6:00, then a Broski Boot in the corner, then the Fameasser flying leg lariat for a nearfall. Krule hit a Chokeslam Powerbomb across six open chairs for the pin. Alright hardcore match; I like that no one bled and we didn’t get into the gross weapons.

Krule defeated Jimmy Lloyd to retain the IWTV Title at 8:21.

* Marcus Mathers jumped into the ring and brawled again with Krule. Several wrestlers who were on the show ran in to break up the fight. Mathers challenged Krule to a “fans bring the weapons” match at the end of December.

Final Thoughts: I will narrowly go with Ichiban/Tyree vs. Post Game for best match, and I wouldn’t have predicted that going in. Crawford-Rourke was really good and takes second. Even though it was short, I’ll go with Powers-Hale for third. I had high (no pun intended!) hopes for Price-Holloway, so I have to admit this didn’t meet my expectations. It had some humor and decent action, but it’s not the match I anticipated going in. Give Beyond Wrestling credit for continuing to build up this Mathers-Krule match over a period of a few months.