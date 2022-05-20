Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by The Briscoes vs. VBD for the Impact Tag Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 119,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 125,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 93rd in Thursday’s cable ratings and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.03 rating drawn the previous week. The NJPW show that followed failed to make Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings after cracking the list last week. An NBA Playoff game finished first in Thursday’s cable ratings for ESPN, and two NHL Playoff games finished fourth and fifth for TNT.