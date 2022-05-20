What's happening...

05/20 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: The Briscoes vs. Joe Doering and Deaner for the Impact Tag Titles, Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey for a spot in Slammiversary’s Ultimate X match, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Good Brothers

May 20, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The Briscoes vs. Joe Doering and Deaner for the Impact Tag Titles, Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey for a spot in Slammiversary’s Ultimate X match, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Good Brothers, and more (16:31)…

Click here for the May 20 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.