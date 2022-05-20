05/20 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: The Briscoes vs. Joe Doering and Deaner for the Impact Tag Titles, Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey for a spot in Slammiversary’s Ultimate X match, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Good Brothers

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The Briscoes vs. Joe Doering and Deaner for the Impact Tag Titles, Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey for a spot in Slammiversary’s Ultimate X match, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Good Brothers, and more (16:31)…

Click here for the May 20 Impact Wrestling audio review.

