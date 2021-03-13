3/13 Impact Wrestling Sacrifice results: Powell’s review of Rich Swann vs. Moose in a Impact World Championship and TNA Title unification match, The Good Brothers vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay for the Impact Tag Titles, Deonna Purrazzo vs. ODB for the Knockouts Title, TJP vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

Streamed March 13, 2021 on Impact Plus and FITE TV

Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

A Sacrifice video aired… Matt Striker and D-Lo Brown checked in on commentary…

1. “Decay” Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve (w/Rosemary) vs. “Reno Scum” Luster the Legend and Adam Thornstowe. Rosemary sprayed mist into the eyes of Luster. In the ring, Taurus performed his finisher on Thornstowe and pinned him…

“Decay” Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve beat “Reno Scum” Luster the Legend and Adam Thornstowe in 8:00.

Powell’s POV: A decent opening match with the expected result.

2. Havok and Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb. Dashwood got the better of Nevaeh at one point. Kaleb used his phone to take a picture. Nevaeh had Dashwood pinned, but Kaleb pushed them over so that Dashwood was on top and she ended up getting the pin…

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb beat Havok and Nevaeh in 6:40.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure where it’s leading, but the finish continues the story of Nevaeh being been down on her luck and losing matches for her team.

Eddie Edwards greeted Rich Swann backstage and said it was Swann’s night. Edwards pumped up Moose while telling him that he would unify the titles and move on to win the AEW Championship at the Rebellion pay-per-view…

3. Chris Sabin and James Storm (w/Jake Something) vs. Joe Doering and Deaner (w/Eric Young). Sabin was isolated for a stretch. Doering clotheslined him and then Deaner performed a top rope headbutt, which led to a good near fall. Sabin came right back and had Deaner pinned, but Young put Deaner’s foot on the bottom rope.

Something and Young fought at ringside. There was a ref bump. Young entered the ring and set up to piledrive Sabin, but Something took out Young with a clothesline. A short time later, Young performed a neckbreaker on Something. Rhino ran out and teased going after Young, but he speared Sabin instead, which led to Deaner pinning Sabin…

Joe Doering and Deaner beat Chris Sabin and James Storm.

Powell’s POV: My apologies for botching the match time. I like the idea of Rhino joining Violent By Design, particularly if it’s going to lead to a gimmick change. Rhino has had the same name, gimmick, and look since his ECW days. I’d love to see him undergo a makeover like Deaner did when he joined the faction.

Gia Miller conducted a brief interview with Brian Myers in the backstage area…

4. Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers in a Hold Harmless match. It’s essentially a No DQ and no count-out match. Edwards and Myers fought to the stage early on. They returned to the ring and introduced weapons. Just before the ten-minute mark, Edwards superplexed Myers onto some chairs that were in the ring. Hernandez interfered. Matt Cardona came out and got the better of Hernandez.

A short time later, Edwards performed a backpack stunner off the apron and through a table at ringside. Edwards continued to dominate once they were back inside the ring. He took the piece that Myers loads his elbow pad with and put it in his own kneepad. Edwards hit the Boston Knee Party with the loaded kneepad and scored the pin…

Eddie Edwards beat Brian Myers in 16:50 in a Hold Harmless match.

Powell’s POV: This was easily the best match of the night thus far. Good effort from both wrestlers.

5. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz for the Knockouts Tag Titles. Striker noted that every match for the rest of the night would be a title match.