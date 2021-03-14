MLW touting Azteca Underground Inc. expose for Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Sunday to promote a segment for Wednesday’s MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced there will be an Azteca Underground Exposé this Wednesday, March 17 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

For nearly 2 months questions have swirled around Azteca Underground? What is it? A Who is “El Jefe”? What’s their end game? Alicia Atout journeys into the shadows for an exclusive Azteca Underground Exposé!

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Los Parks (champions) vs. Injustice (challengers) – World Tag Team Championship

•Lio Rush defends the World Middleweight Championship

•Azteca Underground Exposé with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, CONTRA Unit, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see MLW is moving this storyline forward. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.