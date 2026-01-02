What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The first show of 2026, three-hour shows return

January 2, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre reveal the stipulations for the Three Stages of Hell match

-Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Lash Legend, and Nia Jax in an eight-woman tag match

-WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. Michin in a non-title match

-Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in an Ambulance match

Powell’s POV: Next week’s Smackdown in Berlin, Germany, will be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship. Smackdown will be live tonight from Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center. Smackdown will be a three-hour show again starting with this episode. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

