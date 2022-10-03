WWE Raw in St. Paul (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, John Morrison, Danny Basham, El Dandy, Hector Guerrero, Rico Costantino, Curtis Axel, Robert Stone, Bob Armstrong, Yokozuna, Bob Geigel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. The show includes Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in St. Paul, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Friday’s live AEW Rampage in Washington, D.C., and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Worcester. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Danny Basham (a/k/a Daniel Holle) is 45 today.

-John Morrison (John Hennigan) is 43 today.

-The late Bob Armstrong (a/k/a Joseph James) was born on October 3, 1939. He died at age 80 on August 27, 2020 following a bout with bone cancer.

-A belated happy birthday to Dot Net staffer John Moore, who turned another year older on Sunday.

-The first edition of AEW Dynamite was held on October 2, 2019 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-Who are you to question El Dandy? Roberto Frías turned 60 on Sunday.

-The late Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) was born on October 2, 1966. He died of heart failure at age 34 on October 23, 2000.

-Hector Guerrero turned 68 on Saturday.

-Rico Costantino turned 61 on Saturday.

-Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) turned 43 on Saturday.

-Mr. Stone (Robert Strauss) turned 39 on Saturday.

-The late Bob Geigel was born on October 1, 1924. He died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.