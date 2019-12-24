AEW Dark spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped December 18 in Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Sammy Guevara beat Brandon Cutler.

-Santana and Ortiz beat Jack Evans & Angelico and Private Party and Best Friends in a four-way tag match.

-Joey Janela beat Shawn Spears.

Powell's POV: Colt Cabana is the guest color commentator for the show. AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.



