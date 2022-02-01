Impact Wrestling’s Jake Something details depression battle, offers positive message for people in need

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling’s Jake Something shared the following post on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

For whoever needs this: pic.twitter.com/Th0yFjVa9F — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) February 1, 2022

Powell’s POV: It was great to read that he’s starting to feel like himself again. It’s also great that so many people in the pro wrestling business and all walks of life are more open to sharing their stories while encouraging others to seek help for depression and other mental health issues.