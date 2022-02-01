NXT 2.0 TV preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

-Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez.

-“Imperium” Gunther, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel vs. “Diamond Mine” Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed.

-LA Knight vs. Joe Gacy.

Powell’s POV: The Knight vs. Gacy match was announced after our previous update. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.