NXT 2.0 TV preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.
-Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez.
-“Imperium” Gunther, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel vs. “Diamond Mine” Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed.
-LA Knight vs. Joe Gacy.
Powell’s POV: The Knight vs. Gacy match was announced after our previous update. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
