WWE Raw viewership for the post Royal Rumble edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.865 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.766 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .46 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.083 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.879 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.633 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The February 1, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.892 million viewers for the night after the Royal Rumble edition.