WWE adds Jackie Redmond to Raw and PLE pre-shows, additional backstage interview moves

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce various broadcast team changes.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 27, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Jackie Redmond will take on an expanded role with the company beginning this Saturday, July 1. Redmond will serve as a backstage interviewer for Monday Night Raw, alongside Byron Saxton. Additionally, she will join Kayla Braxton to co-host WWE’s premium live event kickoff shows with Booker T and Peter Rosenberg. Redmond will also continue to do studio work throughout the year.

With more than 10 years of sports broadcasting experience, Redmond has served as a host and reporter for NHL Network, WBD Sports and Rogers Sportsnet in Canada. She began working with WWE in 2021 as co-host of Raw Talk and Talking Smack. During hockey season, Redmond will continue to work for NHL Network and WBD Sports.

Megan Morant is taking on an expanded full-time role at WWE’s Stamford studios, where she will host Raw Talk, SmackDown LowDown, international shows for television and various digital shows including the Monday Night Raw’s sidecast on Twitch.

Cathy Kelley will move to Friday Night SmackDown, where she will join Kayla Braxton as a backstage interviewer.

Powell’s POV: Redmond does really good work both for WWE and with her NHL coverage. She will be a nice addition as a Raw backstage interviewer and as a PLE host. Although Kelley’s move is listed last, the move to Smackdown will give her even more exposure via Fox.