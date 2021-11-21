11/20 Impact Wrestling Turning Point results: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship, Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez for the Knockouts Title, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Chris Bey and Hikuleo for the Impact Tag Titles

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Turning Point

Streamed November 20, 2021 on Impact Plus

Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live

-David Finlay and Juice Robinson beat Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a pre-show match.

-Jordynne Grace beat Chelsea Green to retain the Digital Media Championship in a pre-show match.

1. Chris Sabin beat Ace Austin.

2. Eric Young and Joe Doering over Heath and Rhino.

3. Rich Swann beat VSK.

4. W Morrissey over Matt Cardona.

5. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay beat Rosemary and Havok to retian the Knockouts Tag Titles.

6. Trey Miguel beat Laredo Kid and Steve Maclin in a Triple Threat to retain the X Division Title.

7. Mickie James defeated Mercedes Martinez to retain the Knockouts Championship.

8. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Chris Bey and Hikuleo to retain the Impact Tag Titles.

9. Moose defeated Eddie Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem match to retain the Impact World Championship.

Notes: Jonah, who previously worked as Bronson Reed in NXT, made his Impact debut and attacked Josh Alexander during the show. Deonna Purrazzo jumped Mickie James and a Knockouts Title between the two was set for the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 8 in Dallas. It was also announced that a women’s Ultimate X match will be held at Hard to Kill.