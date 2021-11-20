Impact Wrestling Turning Point lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event that will stream live from Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live.

-Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship.

-Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez for the Knockouts Championship.

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Rosemary and Havok for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Chris Bey and Hikuleo for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid in a Triple Threat for the X Division Championship.

-W Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona.

-Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin.

-Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Heath and Rhino.

-Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann.

-(Pre-Show) Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green for the Digital Media Championship.

-(Pre-Show) David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus.

Powell’s POV: The pre-show airs at 8:30CT/9:30ET on the Impact YouTube Page. The main card starts at 9CT/10ET on Impact Plus and is also available as a pay-per-view via FITE TV for $9.99.