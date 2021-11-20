What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Two tag matches and a singles match set for tonight’s New Japan World show

November 20, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Clark Connors vs. TJP.

-Lio Rush and Ariya Daivari vs. Chris Bey and El Phantasmo.

-Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight and The DKC.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

