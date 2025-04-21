WWE Raw in Las Vegas, Pro Wrestling Boom, Nikki Cross, Brutus Beefcake, Orlando Jordan, Johnny The Bull, Garett Bischoff, Brian Myers, Angelo Savoldi, Axl Rotten, Pepper Gomez, Rick Rude, Chyna

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Raw After WrestleMania is live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. The show features the fallout from WrestleMania 41. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and I discussing last night’s WrestleMania 41. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they are sent before 1CT/2ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Las Vegas, Tuesday’s NXT in Las Vegas, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in New Orleans, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Fort Worth. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Brutus Beefcake (Ed Leslie) is 68 today.

-Orlando Jordan is 51 today.

-Nikki Cross (Nicola Glencross) is 36 today.

-The late Angelo Savoldi (Mario Louis Fornini, Sr.) was born on April 21, 1914. He died at age 99 on September 20, 2013.

-The late Axl Rotten (Brian Knighton) was born on April 21, 1971. He died of a heroin overdose at age 44 on February 4, 2016.

-The late Pepper Gomez (Joseph Gomez) was born on April 21, 1927. He died of gastritis at age 77 on May 6, 2004.

-Johnny The Bull (Jon Hugger) turned 47 on Sunday. He worked as Johnny Stamboli in WWE.

-Garett Bischoff turned 41 on Sunday. He is the son of Eric Bischoff.

-Brian Myers turned 40 on Sunday. He also worked as Curt Hawkins in WWE.

-Rick Rude (Richard Rood) died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-Chyna (Joanie Laurer) died at age 46 of a drug overdose on April 20, 2016.

-The April 19 birthdays were listed in our special Saturday edition of Dot Net Daily.