WrestleMania 39 results: Powell’s live review of night one with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Title, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

Aired April 1, 2023 live on Peacock and pay-per-view

Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium

There were no matches on the two-hour Kickoff show… Mike Rome introduced Becky G, who performed “America The Beautiful” while standing inside the ring… A pre-taped “WrestleMania Cold Open” video package hosted by Kevin Hart aired… Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show…

WrestleMania host The Miz stood in the ring with Snoop Dogg. Miz compared his accolades to Snoop’s and said they are exactly the same. Snoop said it was about the fans tonight. Miz agreed and then listed some of the matches.