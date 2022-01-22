NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Tom Lawlor, Black Tiger, and Jorel Nelson vs. Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Taylor Rust.
-Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito.
-Lucas Riley vs. Royce Isaacs.
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sundays.
