Wrestling Revolver “Holiday Special” results (12/18): Vetter’s review of all four Rascalz vs. BDE and Alpha Sig, Silas Mason vs. Rich Swann for the NWA Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Holiday Special”

Streamed on Triller+

December 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, at Calumet Center

This is a small gym that they run in perhaps six shows a year. It’s always packed, but it can only hold perhaps 200-250 fans. Bork Torkleson and Joe Dombrowski provided commentary, but their audio was well below average today. The entrance music was particularly bad.

* A reminder, this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he always used a lot of current and former TNA wrestlers. Revolver has had a working relationship with Texas-based MPX Wrestling, and we have several of those guys on this show. I’ll also note that Revolver JUST had a show in Iowa five days ago.

1. Jake Crist vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassady). The commentators were surprised that this was a first-time matchup. Quick reversals at the bell. Crist hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, then a moonsault off the apron to the floor. Kayla tripped Jake as he climbed the corner, causing him to be crotched at 1:30, allowing Chambers to hit a superplex for a nearfall. She choked Crist in the ropes. Chambers hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30.

Jake fired up and hit some flying forearms and a Death Valley Driver, then a corner moonsault to the floor. In the ring, he hit a moonsault press and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00. Chambers hit a neckbreaker over his knee, then a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall, and he applied a Border City Stretch on the mat. Crist hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner, then a fadeaway stunner from the corner for a nearfall, and they were both down at 7:00.

Kayla grabbed Crist’s ankle, so he yanked her into the ring and set up for a piledriver! However, Chambers hit a superkick, and he hit his own piledriver for a believable nearfall. Chambers clocked the female ref! “He’s gone too far!” Dombrowksi shouted. Bork agreed that Chambers will get fined for that. Kayla hit a tornado DDT on Jake, and Chambers hit a DDT for a nearfall. He stomped on the ref again!

They were both down, but Kayla got in the ring. Former TNA wrestler Nevaeh (Jake Crist’s wife!) got in the ring, and she clocked Kayla. The women fought to the floor and to the back. The men stood back up, but Chambers hit a low-blow punt kick at 10:30, then the Darkness Falls (placing Crist across his shoulders, then slamming him face-first to the mat) for the tainted pin. Good opener.

Damian Chambers defeated Jake Crist at 10:54.

* A video aired announcing the return of Killer Kross on Feb. 5.

2. “Tye or Die” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias vs. “The Scorn” Tommy Prince and Gabe Wilder. The Scorn are dirtball rocker characters coming out to someone covering “Fight For Your Right To Party” by Beastie Boys; they’ve been on the Revolver shows from Texas. Matthias (the Peter Avalon clone) opened against the rotund Wilder. Gabe hit a crossbody block. The Scorn hit a team faceplant move on the shorter Reynolds. Prince dropped Matthias with a roundhouse kick to the chest, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:00.

ToD hit some quick team offense on Prince, and KJ applied a Boston Crab, but Prince reached the ropes. ToD hit stereo dropkicks in the corner for a nearfall at 5:30. Wilder got the hot tag and he hit a splash in the corner on KJ, then a release German Suplex on Matthias. Wilder had both guys and hit a Samoan Drop-and-Fallaway Slam combo, then a moonsault onto both. Matthias hit a dropkick at 7:30. Matthias hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall, and suddenly all four were down. ToD hit a team Sliced Bread move for the pin. Good action.

“Tye or Die” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias defeated “The Scorn” Tommy Prince and Gabe Wilder at 9:24.

3. J.D. Griffey vs. Crash Jaxon for the MPX Title. JD is another Texas guy, and he’s a shootfighter; he’s appeared with Shane Taylor as part of STP in the past. He got on the mic and made fun of Dayton. He called Crash “a charity case.” Crash got angry and hit a headbutt, and we’re underway! They immediately brawled to the floor and looped the ring. The cameras completely missed Jaxon diving onto Griffey, and he may have injured his shoulder.

JD began targeting the damaged left arm. They got back into the ring, and J.D. stomped on the damaged arm at 3:30. Jaxon hit a clothesline and a DVD for a nearfall at 5:00, but he sold the pain in his left arm. JD got a rollup out of nowhere, put his feet on the ropes for leverage, and stole the pin! The commentators stressed how frustrated Crash has to be to lose again.

J.D. Griffey defeated Crash Jaxon at 5:33.

* Crash grabbed the ref and threw him back into the ring and threatened him!

4. Derek Dillinger (w/Katie Arquette) vs. Amazonga vs. Brick Savage vs. Demo Diamond in a Hoss Fight. Dillinger, Amazonga, and Savage are all rotund and probably are all 280-320 pounds. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Demo before; he’s a Black man with short, pink hair, and he’s apparently one of the Texas guys. Oh, he’s tall, perhaps 6’3″ or 6’4″. I’ve routinely compared Savage to Bronson Reed; he’s thick! They opened by trading shoulder blocks with no one going down. The Texas duo traded blows in the ring; Joe said Demo is just 23. Amazonga got back in and hit a back suplex on Demo.

Dillinger hit a senton on Amazonga, then a moonsault for a nearfall at 3:00. (That’s a big man hitting that move!) Dillinger hit a senton on Demo on the apron. Amazonga hit a moonsault to the floor on the three guys (and several security, too). Brick then dove through the ropes onto everyone. “How do these massive monsters move like this???” Bork shouted. Demo hit a dive over the ropes onto everyone. In the ring, the Texas duo locked up again and hit stereo clotheslines at 5:30 and collapsed. Amazonga and Dillinger traded chops while the other two were down. Amazonga hit a flying forearm on Demo. Katie hopped on the apron to distract Amazonga.

Amazonga tried a pop-up Samoan Drop on Dillinger, but he didn’t quite land it. Katie grabbed Amazonga’s ankle, but Amazonga was still able to hit a frog splash on Derek. Brick picked up Amazonga and hit a twisting slam. Dillinger hit a Bubba Bomb on Demo at 8:30. Brick hit a splash in the corner on Dillinger, then a Swanton Bomb! Brick slammed Demo onto Dillinger, then he covered Derek for the pin! That was pretty good action from some big guys.

Brick Savage defeated Derek Dillinger, Demo Diamond, and Amazonga at 9:09.

5. “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason vs. Rich Swann for the NWA World Title. I haven’t watched NWA for more than a year, and I truly haven’t seen Mason once in all of 2025; it appears he’s really thinned out and has grown a longer beard. Just an overall much better physique from the last time I saw him, it’s rather startling. (Think of a young Danny Spivey for us old guys!) He easily knocked Swann to the mat. Swann targeted the left arm and tied him up, then Rich hit a huracanrana at 3:00.

They fought to the floor, but quickly got back in the ring with Mason fully in charge. He definitely wrestles the “NWA style” — moves are slow and far between, so each one means a bit more. He tied Swann in an abdominal stretch at 5:30, and he switched to a Camel Clutch, then to a bear hug. Swann hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 8:30. They got up, and Rich hit some jab punches, then some kicks and a splash for a nearfall. Silas hit a Doctor Bomb. Swann hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 10:30.

Swann hit a 450 Splash, but Mason got to his feet with Swann still cradled in his arms, and Mason hit some backbreakers over his knee, then a second-rope fallaway slam for a nearfall. Mason hit “The Thrill Ride” (a Black Hole Slam) for the decisive pin. Decent action; Mason seems to be a good choice to be the new face of NWA. They hugged afterwards.

Silas Mason defeated Rich Swann to retain the NWA World Title at 12:12.

* The intermission match was Alan Angels vs. Bryan Keith from earlier this year. Intermission went a full 25 minutes, which is just too long.

6. Bigg Pound vs. Jeff John vs. Phil Shark vs. “Starman” Harley Rock vs. Sway Archer vs. Juni Underwood vs. Rachel Armstrong for the 24/7 Scramble Title. I recall being impressed with the in-ring skills of Shark on a show I saw from Texas, but he comes to the ring in a goofy full-body shark mascot outfit that just has to go. I’m a big fan of Armstrong, but she is right around 5’0″ and maybe 110 pounds. I’ve often described Bigg Pound as a young John Tenta. He put Juni across his shoulders and spun him, so Juni’s feet struck their opponents.

Pound removed his shirt to reveal his flabby physique. Rock hit a missile dropkick on Pound at 2:00. Shark hit a huracanrana and a dropkick on Archer. (Phil still wrestles with a shark head mask, but the rest of the mascot outfit is off.) He bit Juni’s fingers; Juni ripped off the mask. We had a multi-man submission spot; Rachel hit a missile dropkick to break that up at 4:00. John set up for a dive, but Pound hit a Pounce on Jeffrey, sending him flying into a door in the corner! Nice spot. Pound teased a dive to the floor.

Starman pulled out a remote and froze Pound in place. Dumb. Phil Shark bit the remote, and it ‘un-froze’ Pound. Equally dumb. (Just not my kind of comedy.) In the ring, Rachel hit a superkick on Phil Shark, then a DDT at 7:00. Pound hit a Black Hole Slam on Rachel! Juni hit a Dominator faceplant on Rock. Shark (with his mask back on) hit a dropkick on Juni, then a powerslam on Juni. Archer hit a brainbuster. However, Rachel hit a 450 Splash on Archer for the pin! New champion!

Rachel Armstrong defeated Bigg Pound, Jeff John, Phil Shark, “Starman” Harley Rock, Sway Archer, and Juni Underwood to win the 24/7 Scramble Title at 9:04.

* Rachel jumped up and down and celebrated the title win… allowing Bigg Pound to roll her up, get the pin, and regain the 24/7 title.

7. Jordan Oliver vs. Ace Austin. This is the match I tuned in for. The commentators said these guys first met as early teenagers in a CZW dojo, but this is their first meeting in five years! Quick reversals early on, and they traded fast-paced moves on the mat, with a standoff at 1:30. Ace hit a dropkick. More standing switches and good-but-nondescriptive action. Oliver hit his own dropkick at 6:00. Ace hit a Russian Leg Sweep and a guillotine leg drop. Oliver hit a German Suplex at 8:00.

Austin hit a faceplant move. Oliver hit a second-rope Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 10:30. They suplexed each other over the top rope to the floor. Ace hit a Penalty Kick on the ring apron. As they got back into the ring, Oliver caught him with a dropkick at 12:30, and he nailed the Acid Bomb for a nearfall. (Kudos to Dombrowski for also knowing the names of the moves!) Ace set up for The Fold, but Oliver caught him and hit another Falcon Arrow, but he couldn’t hit a second Acid Bomb. Ace hit The Fold (running Blockbuster) for the pin. A sharp match.

Ace Austin defeated Jordan Oliver at 14:36.

8. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. BDE and “Alpha Sig” Dick Meyers, Brent Oakley, and KC Jacobs. The commentators talked about how this is the first time all four Rascalz have appeared together in Revolver. Last week, Oakley was angry after they lost and teased a heel turn on Jacobs, so we’ll see if that actually happens tonight. Oakley had a Santa sack, and he handed out cans of beer to the fans. No sign of Dick Myers yet. The Rascalz came out, also wearing Santa outfits, but Myron was missing, too. Myron came out in a Grinch mask to a Grinch song. He’s been champ here for a year, but of course it’s not on the line tonight.

Dick Meyers busted out of a huge present at ringside as a song played that was “Dick in a Box.” (Is that a real song? Google says Justin Timberlake did an SNL skit about this.) Okay, we’re finally ready to get started! Wentz hit a Bronco Buster on Meyers early on. Trey entered at 2:00 and hit some jab punches on KC Jacobs. (The Rascalz are all wrestling in their Santa outfits!) Dez entered and hit a dropkick. Joe Dombrowski blamed the corporate hierarchy that made Dez turn on his long-time friends (in NXT). BDE and Myron got in, with BDE hitting a crossbody block at 4:00.

Kelly distracted BDE; Myron hit a dropkick on him for a nearfall. One guy after another hit a dive through the ropes onto an opponent. Funny! Kelly had mistletoe to distract Meyers, and it allowed Myron to hit “Flame On” (flying stunner from the apron to the floor) at 6:30. Dez opened a present, and it was a green “MSK” shirt from their NXT faction! They opened some more presents, and there were plastic swords, so Dez and Meyers had a sword fight; they stabbed each other in the chest, and both collapsed at 9:00.

Myron opened a present, and it had a Nerf gun, a bow and arrow; he and Jacobs fired at each other, and both went down. Silliness. Trey opened a box, and it had a vape; he took a puff and sprayed it in Brent’s face, and they were suddenly fighting in slow-motion, and the crowd did slow chants with them as they traded the slow-motion punches and slow-motion running of the ropes and a DDT. (Don’t ask me why this works for me when it didn’t work for me in the scramble. It just does.)

Okay, we went back to regular speed as Wentz and BDE sprinted through some moves, and Wentz did the “You Can’t See Me!” and Five Knuckle Shuffle on BDE, then an AA Death Valley Driver at 13:30. Wentz opened a present, and there was a WWE ‘spinner’ belt! Trey hit a stunner and did some Austin-style middle fingers and gestures. Dez hit a Sweet Chin Music and a Pedigree. Meyers hit a spear. Myron let out a “Whoo!” as he put Jacobs in a Figure Four; BDE hit a five-star frog splash for the sav, and suddenly everyone was down at 16:00.

A door was pushed into the ring. Alpha Sig hit a flapjack on Dezmond Xavier. BDE hit a Wassup flying headbutt to Dez’s groin. Alpha Sig hit a 3D on Trey Miguel at 18:30, going through the door. Dez apparently hit a Shooting Star Press to the floor that the cameras completely missed. Wentz hit his flying stunner on Oakley. Each of the Rascalz took turns hitting a splash onto Brent, with Myron getting the pin. Cue the Grinch music again as The Rascalz celebrated their win.

“The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed defeated BDE, Dick Meyers, Brent Oakley, and KC Jacobs at 19:52.

* Wentz got on the mic and wished the crowd a Merry Christmas. Zachary said it was the first time they had all teamed together in Dayton. He put over their opponents and invited them back into the ring. Some nice words exchanged. Just as we were about to go off the air, Joe Alonzo jumped in the ring and attacked BDE. The commentators screamed that he wasn’t booked here. (They have been doing a Twitter feud about this, where Alonzo is on the outs with Sami Callihan.)

Final Thoughts: Oliver and Ace had a stellar match, and it was easily my favorite here. The main event was fun viewing with plenty of comedy. I really enjoyed what Crist and Chambers did, so that takes third. The four-way was really good action. Notably missing was a good women’s match. No real complaints today, but the cameras missed a few spots tonight, though. I am so often hit-or-miss on Revolver shows, largely depending on how bloody or disgusting some of the matches get, but this was a blood-free show.