AEW Double Or Nothing weekend, WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Daniel Bryan, Scott Putski, Traci Brooks, Joe Coffey, Brian Pillman

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will be held on Saturday in in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with no fans present. The show features Cody vs. Lance Archer to become the first TNT Champion, and Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee for the AEW Championship. Boxing legend Mike Tyson will present the TNT Title belt to the winner. Join me for live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET and the pay-per-view is priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and will also be available on pay-per-view via cable and satellite providers. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review after the show on Saturday night.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show will feature Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley in a non-title champion vs. champion match. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Last week’s show featured the return of first-run matches after a few weeks of “the matches that made me” format. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-AEW Double Or Nothing was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. AEW has announced that the 2021 Double Or Nothing will be held on May 29 in the venue and tickets for the 2020 show will be honored next year. They have also made refunds available to fans who want to go that route instead.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is July 8 in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena.

-NJPW has cancelled the Best of the Super Juniors tour, meaning they will not have any shows through at least June 6.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s next listed date is Never Say Never on July 16 in New York, New York at Melrose Ballroom. The Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium that was scheduled for June 12 has been pushed back to June 5, 2021.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is 39.

-Scott Putski is 54.

-Traci Brooks is 45.

-Joe Coffey is 32.

-Happy 49th birthday to my friend and mentor Wade Keller of PWTorch.com.

-The late Brian Pillman was born on May 22, 1962. He died on October 5, 1997 of heart disease at age 35.



