AEW Collision “Homecoming” taping spoilers (10/8): Full results of the taping for Saturday’s show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

AEW Collision “Homecoming” taping

October 8, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

Report by Dot Net reader Garrett Ketcham

1. “Triangle of Madness ” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue beat AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron.

2. Josh Alexander beat Kota Ibushi by count-out. There appeared to be a botched spot off the top rope. Ibushi fell off Alexander’s shoulders to the floor. Kenny Omega came out and worked over Alexander with a trash can. Ibushi was taken away in an ambulance.

3. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens beat Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Max and Anthony were beefing during match.

4. Anna Jay and Tay Conti won a squash match.

5. “La Fracción Ignobernable” Rush, Sammy Guevara, and Dralistico beat Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden.

6. Eddie Kingston defeated The Beast Mortos.

7. Megan Bayne, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler beat Willow Nightingale, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey.