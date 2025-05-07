What's happening...

NXT TV rating for a 25-man battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship

May 7, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 652,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 674,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. NXT was opposed by NBA and NHL playoff games. One year earlier, the May 7, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 659,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on USA Network for Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green for the NXT Women’s Championship.

