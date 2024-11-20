NXT TV rating: Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase for a shot at the NXT Championship at Deadline

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 672,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 631,000 viewership total when the show ran opposite AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.16 rating. One year earlier, the November 21, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 622,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on USA Network.