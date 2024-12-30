St. Louis Anarchy “Yuletide Terror” results: Vetter’s review of “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Gary Jay vs. Mat Fitchett in an elimination match for the Tammy Jovi Memorial Cup

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

St. Louis Anarchy “Yuletide Terror”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

December 13, 2024 in Alton, Illinois at Spaulding Hall Club

This show was just released on IWTV. This is a plain white room, and the lighting was good. It’s a long and narrow room so only a couple rows on two sides of the ring, but the crowd is probably close to 300. I reviewed their last show on Oct. 28 as well.

* Nixi XS, who does not have a match tonight, attacked a guy and she chased him to the back.

1. Mad Dog Connelly vs. Anakin Murphy. Connelly is the Bruiser Brody-style savage who is gaining some attention; he just returned from a wXw tour in Germany and has competed from California to North Carolina this year. Emo kid Anakin has the scrawniest arms in pro wrestling; this really should be a squash. Connelly tossed him around at the bell, and he bit Anakin’s hand. Anakin tried some chops that only hurt his own hand. Murphy tried an Octopus Stretch at 5:30, but Connelly ran backwards into a corner to escape. Connelly hit a second-rope gut-wrench suplex and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Connelly swung him around by the neck and pinned him; that seemed like a dangerous move. This was the squash I predicted, and I’m totally fine with it.

Mad Dog Connelly defeated Anakin Murphy at 7:42.

2. Kenny Alfonso vs. Rahim De La Suede. These two fought on the Oct. 28 show, with Alfonso winning with a rollup. Rahim wore his furry black jacket, and the crowd loves him. Both men are roughly the same height, weight, build, and overall look. They missed stereo dropkicks and had a standoff at 2:00. Alfonso hit a dive through the ropes. In the ring, Rahim stomped on Kenny in the corner and was in charge, hitting a guillotine legdrop for a nearfall. Kenny hit a frogsplash on the back at 5:30 and some roundhouse kicks to the ribs. They traded rollups, and Rahim hit a leaping Flatliner for the clean pin. Rubber match to come? Really good for the time given.

Rahim De La Suede defeated Kenny Alfonso at 7:22.

3. Shazza McKenzie and “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley vs. Ashlyn Alexander, Kenny Kalix, and Adrian Surge. Ashlyn is the powerhouse similar in size to Piper Niven. I don’t think I’ve seen her teammates before; they all attacked Shazza and TNG before the bell. Kenny is a scrawny kid, probably still a teen, in purple shorts. In the ring, the women squared off to open. Surge is taller, thicker, with a closely-shaved head and short beard. It is clear that Surge and Kalix are not getting along. Ashlyn hit a basement dropkick on Stanley for a nearfall at 3:00. Surge made a blind tag, slapping Kenny on the back to tag himself in. Bosche got the hot tag and cleared the ring.

Bosche hit a missile dropkick on Surge at 5:00. Surge hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Surge went to his corner but Kalix refused to tag him, so Surge slapped Kenny’s chest to tag him in. Shazza tagged in and fought Kenny. Kenny hit a Rebound Lariat on Shazza for a nearfall. She hit a swinging neckbreaker. Ashlyn hit a swinging neckbreaker. Stanley speared Ashlyn! Stanley and Kenny traded forearm strikes. The ref got bumped. Kenny hit an OsCutter. Ashlyn hit a double powerbomb on TNG out of the corner. Shazza hit the Splits Stunner on Ashlyn, but Surge immediately hit a swinging neckbreaker on Shazza and went for a cover, but we had no ref! Santa Claus rolled into the ring as our new ref but he stopped on a two-count, and he gave Surge the middle finger, then a low blow kick. Shazza rolled up Surge for the pin, with Santa doing the three-count. Far more entertaining than I expected.

Shazza McKenzie, Jake Bosche, and Scott Stanley defeated Ashlyn Alexander, Kenny Kalix, and Adrian Surge at 10:42.

4. Chase Holliday vs. The Luminary. Chase is a bit heavyset; I haven’t seen him in several months. The Luminary competed here last month; he’s the ‘flower-child earth-lover’ with a crown of flowers. He threw the crown at Holliday, then hit a dropkick. They rolled to the floor, where Holliday hit some big forearm strikes and was in charge. Back in the ring, Holliday hit a hard chop at 3:30 that dropped Luminary. Luminary hit a running knee for a nearfall. Holliday suplexed him into the corner. Luminary hit a crossbody block for the pin! The commentators were shocked. Chase attacked him after the bell and hit some bodyslams.

The Luminary defeated Chase Holliday at 5:26.

5. Victor Analog (w/Kenny Kalix) vs. Jeremy Wyatt. Wyatt is bald with some gray in his beard; think Tomasso Ciampa. Analog attacked from behind before Wyatt had taken off his robe. Wyatt tied him up on the mat. They went to the floor, with Wyatt fully in charge. In the ring, he hit a decapitating clothesline at 3:00, and he tied up Victor. Analog hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and he applied a half-crab at 8:00. Wyatt clotheslined them both to the floor. In the ring, he applied a cross-face chicken wing. Kenny Kalix tried to distract Wyatt. They did the spot where Wyatt suplexed Analog near the ropes, but Kenny reached into the ring and tripped Wyatt, causing Analog to fall on him and get the pin, as Kalix held Wyatt’s legs down.

Victor Analog defeated Jeremy Wyatt at 11:19.

* Anakin Murphy ran down to the ring and wound up having a confrontation with Wyatt. Anakin offered a handshake, but Wyatt turned and left.

6. Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson vs. KC Karrington and Luke Langley in a tornado rules (no tags) match. Outlaw just returned to action after a lengthy recovery from an injury. I saw Langley for the first time at last month’s show; he has a good physique and a buzz cut. KC is bald with a short beard. All four brawled at the bell. Outlaw hit a flip dive to the floor at 1:00, and they all brawled at ringside, and there are no guardrails here separating the fans from the action. In the ring, KC repeatedly hit Camaro with a chair at 5:00. Langley hit a Death Valley Driver on Camaro, tossing him into the corner onto Outlaw, and got a nearfall.

Camaro hit a spinning back fist at 7:00. Outlaw hit KC with a cane to the face! Outlaw hit a springboard flying elbow on Langley. Camaro hit a uranage on KC off the apron and through a table on the floor at 9:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Outlaw and Langley continued to fight in the ring. Outlaw hit a DDT onto an open chair for a believable nearfall. Camaro hit a Death Valley Driver onto a folded chair. KC hit a low blow punt kick on Camaro at 11:00. A manager figure convinced KC to put down a weapon. Camaro hit a decapitating clothesline and pinned Karrington. A really good brawl; chairs and tables, but no blood or gross weapons.

Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson defeated KC Karrington and Luke Langley at 11:54.

7. Laynie Luck vs. Trik Davis in an intergender match. Trik has been wrestling at least 20 years now, and the commentators said it is his first match here in nearly nine years! Standing switches to open, and Trik rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, she hit some armdrags and chops. Trik hit a hip-toss at 3:30 and was booed. He picked her up for a sideslam… and he just dropped her to the mat, and he kept her grounded. He hit a modified Unprettier that had her chin land on his shoulder, and he got a nearfall at 7:00. Their lack of familiarity is showing a bit. Laynie hit a German Suplex and they were both down. She hit a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron at 8:30. In the ring, she applied an STF, and he tapped out. Not really that smooth; these two definitely would have a better outing in a re-match.

Laynie Luck defeated Trik Davis at 9:11.

8. Aaron Williams vs. Tommy Davis for the Destination Championship match. I saw Davis for the first time last month here; he is short with a bushy beard and I compared him to a young Trent Seven and I’ll stick with that. Williams is bald with a short beard; think AEW’s Blade. A feeling-out process to open up. Williams hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:30 and he tied up Davis and spun him around his back. Davis snapped Aaron’s arm across the top rope at 4:30. Williams hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 7:00. Davis hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Williams hit a superkick and a swinging neckbreaker off the ropes, then a spin kick to the back of the head for the pin. Solid match; shorter than expected.

Aaron Williams defeated Tommy Davis to retain the Destination Championship at 8:42.

9. Thomas Shire vs. Nick King for the Gateway Heritage Title. King has short, curly hair and a bushy mustache, and he reminds me of Ron Swanson from NBC’s “Parks & Recreation.” Shire has a significant height and weight (and of course experience!) advantage. He tossed King to the floor. In the ring, King went to an ankle lock. Shire backed him into the corner and hit some chops and stomps, then a dropkick at 4:30. Ashlyn Alexander appeared and distracted the ref, allowing Surge to jump in the ring and hit a spinning neckbreaker on King. The commentators noted that Shire didn’t see the assault, but he got a nearfall at 6:30. King hit a German Suplex, a stunner and a discus clothesline for a nearfall! King hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Shire hit an Angle Slam and a standing powerbomb for the pin. Solid match.

Thomas Shire defeated Nick King to retain the Gateway Heritage Title at 8:24.

* Surge again jumped in the ring and attacked King from behind.

10. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Gary Jay vs. Mat Fitchett in an elimination match for the Tammy Jovi Memorial Cup. I always say that Fitchett reminds me of Tom Lawlor, while Gary Jay is a red-headed Brodie Lee. Basic brawling between all three early on. Jay hit a dive through the ropes on Parnell at 2:30, then one on Fitchett. Parnell powerbombed Jay onto the ring apron. In the ring, Parnell hit a suplex on Fitchett, then a dropkick into the corner. Jay got back into the ring and hit running forearm strikes in opposite corners. Mat hit a running Shooting Star Press at 5:30. He hit a flip dive over the ropes onto both opponents.

In the ring, Fitchett hit a top-rope crossbody block on Parnell, then a brainbuster on Jay for a nearfall. Jay hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Fitchett applied a triangle choke on Parnell, but Jake hit a powerbomb at 9:00 to escape, then a hard clothesline. Both Parnell and Jay rolled up Fitchett and pinned him at 9:43! They got up and traded chops. Parnell hit a flip dive through the ropes at 13:30. In the ring, Parnell hit some running knee strikes into the corner. Jay hit a clothesline for a nearfall, then a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. However, Mad Dog Connelly and Victor Analog jumped in the ring and attacked Gary Jay. Anakin jumped in the ring, but Connelly and Analog beat him up, too. Wyatt jumped in the ring to make the save and he hit heels with a chair. Jay immediately hit a rolling forearm and pinned Warhorse.

Gary Jay defeated “Warhorse” Jake Parnell and Mat Fitchett to win the Tammy Jovi Memorial Cup at 17:00 even.

* Multiple backstage promos. (If I had one recommendation for this promotion, it would be to mix these in between matches throughout the show, not just drop them all in one spot at the end of the show.) Connelly was raving mad. Rahim was cocky and confident, saying he’s back on a winning streak. The Luminary was thrilled with his win. Laynie Luck boasted about her winning percentage in 2024. Shire said no one is taking his belt. Aaron Williams said he never misses his spot. Gary Jay wants a title shot against Shire.

Final Thoughts: The Camaro/Outlaw brawl was the best match of the show, with great energy and good pacing, and as I noted, didn’t veer into a gross death match. The main event takes second, with Shazza/New Guys match taking third. I liked a lot of the first half of the show, with short matches that highlighted the wrestlers’ strengths. The second half of the show had a string of surprisingly mediocre matches. Trik-Laynie should have not been so disjointed, especially considering how long both have competed. Both King and Davis didn’t look like title contenders in their respective matches, and I never thought either were going to win. A decent night of action.