12/30 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 339): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – AEW Worlds End fallout show with Jonny Fairplay 

December 30, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame coming out of AEW Worlds End. The next live edition will be on Monday, February 3 coming out of WWE Royal Rumble on a new platform to be announced…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 339) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

