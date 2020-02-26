NWA Crockett Cup pre-sale code and details

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance Crockett Cup pre-sale will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. The pre-sale password is NWAAtlanta2020. The general sale will begin on Friday. The event will be held on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena. For more information on the event and tickets, visit NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

Powell’s POV: The NWA has announced Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the NWA Championship, and the Crockett Cup tag team tournament for the show thus far. The NWA will also be taping television on April 20-21 in Atlanta at GPB Studios.



