ROH Pure Wrestling Championship tournament entrants list

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor has announced the following participants in the ROH Pure Wrestling Championship tournament that will begin on Friday, April 10 in Columbus, Ohio and April 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

-Doug Williams

-Jonathan Gresham

-Alex Shelley

Powell’s POV: The 16-man tournament will play out over additional events that will stream live on HonorClub. I love that Williams is in the tournament and it’s a rare chance to see him wrestle given that he noted on social media that he is honoring his retirement in the UK by no longer taking bookings there. I don’t believe that ROH has officially announced that the old pure rules will be in play, though they are referenced in their announcement of Shelley’s entry. The previous Pure Championship rules allowed for a title changes via disqualification or count-out in addition to the usual pinfall or submission. Each wrestler was allowed three rope breaks during a match. Once a wrestler used three rope breaks, pins and submissions in the ropes were counted. There were also no closed fists allowed, and there were punishments for using closed fists.



