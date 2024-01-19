WWE Raw preview: The updated card for the Royal Rumble go-home week edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins opens the show with an update on his future as World Heavyweight Champion

-CM Punk and Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face

-Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

-Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

-Ivar vs. Chad Gable

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.