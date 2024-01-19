WWE Raw preview: The updated card for the Royal Rumble go-home week edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Seth Rollins opens the show with an update on his future as World Heavyweight Champion
-CM Punk and Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face
-Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
-Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla
-Ivar vs. Chad Gable
Raw will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center.
