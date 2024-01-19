What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The updated card for the Royal Rumble go-home week edition

January 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins opens the show with an update on his future as World Heavyweight Champion

-CM Punk and Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face

-Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

-Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

-Ivar vs. Chad Gable

Raw will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center.

