WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the Royal Rumble go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory

-Bobby Lashley and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins meet face-to-face with “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center and will be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble event.