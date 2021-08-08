WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight rating opposite the Tokyo Olympics for the final time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s WWE Smackdown on Fox delivered 2.047 million overall viewers, and a 0.55 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to SpoilerTV.com. Last week’s Smackdown had 1.909 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo in the overnights, and the final count was 2.043 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s first hour delivered 2.043 million viewers, while hour two produced 2.050 million viewers. Both hours finished second in the network overnights behind the Tokyo Olympics, which drew 8.731 million viewers for NBC opposite Smackdown’s first hour, and 10.028 million viewers against Smackdown’s second hour. The final numbers for Friday’s Smackdown will be released on Monday.