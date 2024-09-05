AEW All Out lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Bryan Danielson vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a cage match

-Will Ospreay vs. Pac for the AEW International Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship

-Kazuchika Okada defends the AEW Continental Championship in a four-way match

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

Powell’s POV: The winners of Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith, Mark Briscoe vs. Lance Archer, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos on Saturday’s Collision will earn the three spots in the four-way match for the Continental Title.

