TNA Impact preview: Open challenge title match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Jordynne Grace holds an open challenge for the Knockouts Championship
-Joe Hendry and Mike Santana vs. Moose and JDC
-Kushida vs. Laredo Kid
-Eric Young vs. Jake Something
-New X Division Champion Zachary Wentz speaks
-The System opens the show
Powell’s POV: Grace will hold another open challenge for the Knockouts Title on Tuesday’s NXT television show. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
