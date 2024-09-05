What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Open challenge title match set for tonight’s show

September 5, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Jordynne Grace holds an open challenge for the Knockouts Championship

-Joe Hendry and Mike Santana vs. Moose and JDC

-Kushida vs. Laredo Kid

-Eric Young vs. Jake Something

-New X Division Champion Zachary Wentz speaks

-The System opens the show

Powell’s POV: Grace will hold another open challenge for the Knockouts Title on Tuesday’s NXT television show. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

