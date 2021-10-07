Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Malia Hosaka, Rhino, Kaitlyn, Matthew Rehwoldt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Christian Cage and Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Wolfgang vs. Noam Dar in the NXT UK Heritage Cup No.1 Contender tournament final. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a C grade with 30 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Malia Hosaka is 52.

-Rhino (Terry Gerin) is 46.

-Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) is 35.

-Matthew Rehwoldt is 34. He previously worked as Aiden English in WWE.