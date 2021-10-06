What's happening...

10/06 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Second anniversary show with the Casino Ladder Match, Bryan Danielson, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks, Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish for the TNT Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

October 6, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Second anniversary show with the Casino Ladder Match, Bryan Danielson, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks, Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish for the TNT Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, and more (31:41)…

Click here for the October 6 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

