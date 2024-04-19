WWE Raw preview: The new Women’s World Champion will be crowned 

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-A battle royal for the vacant Women’s World Championship

-R-Truth and The Miz vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the World Tag Team Titles

-Ricochet and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Powell’s POV: Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women’s World Championship due to injury. Raw will be held in Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.