10/7 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Kiana James and Arianna Grace vs. Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca, Guru Raaj vs. Myles Borne, and Indi Hartwell vs. Sloane Jacobs

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 34)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed October 7, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Indi Hartwell made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Matt Camp and Nigel McGuinness (taped before his release) welcomed us to the show…

1. Indi Hartwell vs. Sloane Jacobs. Jacobs attempted to takedown Hartwell early but Hartwell grabbed the head of Jacobs and took her down to the mat. Jacobs avoided a dropkick and went on the offense before Hartwell countered and gained a near fall before grabbing a chinlock on Jacobs. Jacobs hit a crossbody on Hartwell but Hartwell responded with a spinebuster for the win.

Indi Hartwell defeated Sloane Jacobs via pinfall in 3:20.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Kiana James and Arianna Grace who said they are so excited to show the world what they are capable of in the main event against Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca.

The commentary team hyped Guru Raaj vs. Myles Borne for after the break…[c]

2. Guru Raaj vs. Myles Borne. Borne took down Raaj and wore him down early in the match. Borne worked on the arm before Raaj rolled Borne up for a couple of near falls. Raaj hit a dropkick to the shoulder and hit a follow up dropkick for another near fall on Borne. Raaj hit a double axe handle off the top before locking in a headlock.

Borne attempted to escape but Raaj wore Borne down with kicks. Borne caught a kick and hit a delayed suplex on Raaj and hit a high dropkick for a two count. Raaj hit a kick and a big boot out of the corner on Borne. Raaj went to the top rope once more but Borne caught Raaj on the way down and hit a flatliner for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Guru Raaj via pinfall in 5:37.

Borne and Raaj shook hands after the match.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Kiana James and Arianna Grace vs. Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca. Henley and James started the match. Henley hit a strong chop on James who tagged in Grace and Henley tagged in Ruca. Ruca took down both James and Grace with a shoulder block but was soon double teamed in the corner. James worked on Ruca in the ropes before Grace took over.

Grace worked on the arm and neck of Ruca as Henley encouraged Ruca from the apron. Ruca created space and made the hot tag to Henley as Henley worked on Grace with clotheslines and a hair pull takedown. Ruca kicked James from the apron as Henley hit a shining wizard on Grace for the three count.

Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca defeated Kiana James and Arianna Grace via pinfall in 5:07.

John’s Ramblings: A spotlight on the women was shone on Level Up this week with both the opener and main event slots featuring this division. Both of these matches were enjoyable, as Indi Hartwell looks to be set up as a regular on the show with another win and Kiana James and Arianna Grace’s spoilt girls gimmick gains traction.