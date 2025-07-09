WWE to hold Smackdown events in Big 12 markets during the college football season

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday.

July 9, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and the Big 12 Conference today announced an expansion to their multi-faceted partnership that will see Friday Night SmackDown broadcast from Big 12 markets on the eve of four conference football games throughout the 2025 season.

The first SmackDown will be held on Friday, August 22 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, a day before the 30th year of Big 12 Football kicks off with a Week 0 matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, August 23 at Aviva Stadium.

Full dates include: