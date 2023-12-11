WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
-Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
-CM Punk will sign with Raw or Smackdown
-Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match
-Becky Lynch wants to call out Nia Jax
