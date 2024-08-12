AEW Rampage rating: Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, Saraya vs. Nyla Rose

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 219,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up from the 209,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal from the previous show’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired opposite the Olympics for the final time this year. One year earlier, the August 11, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 395,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating.