WWE Raw results (8/12): Powell’s live review of Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a best of three falls match for the Intercontinental Title, Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,629)

Austin, Texas at Moody Center

Aired live August 12, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a video package that recapped Dominik Mysterio helping Liv Morgan beat Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor helping Gunther defeat Damian Priest at SummerSlam. The video package also included footage from developments on last week’s Raw…

Michael Cole checked in on commentary while footage aired of new Judgment Day arriving. Randy Orton was also shown standing in front of the Raw stage earlier in the day, plus the separate arrivals of Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker were shown. Pat McAfee joined Cole on commentary…

Rhea Ripley made her entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Cole and McAfee checked in from ringside. Ripley said she’s had a lot of time to think about what happened at SummerSlam and she’s felt every emotion one would feel in a situation like this. She said she felt embarrassment and heartbreak, but now the main feeling is that she is “pissed the hell off.”

Ripley said Dom stabbed her in the back, then added that she was going to say something he’s probably heard before. “It just wasn’t deep enough,” Ripley said. She added that Morgan can’t run forever and it’s time to remind Morgan and Dom who she is.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio appeared in the crowd at the top of a lower bowl section. Morgan said Daddy Dom had something to get off his chest. Ripley quieted the crowd by saying that she loves the boos, but she wanted to hear what Dom had to say because she loves excuses.

Dom said he is a man and deserves to be treated like one. A “you suck” chant broke out. Dom said Ripley tried to change him rather than let him be himself. He said it was embarrassing to be bossed around and being a grown man who referred to Ripley as Mami. Dom said he has a woman who calls him Daddy and lets him play video games whenever he wants. Dom said Morgan does something that Ripley could never do by helping him beat his “deadbeat dad.”

Ripley said she was going to say something that he probably hasn’t heard in a long time. Ripley said she’s proud of Dom. She said she is proud of everything that Dom has accomplished over the last couple of years. She said watching Dom grow into the man he is today is one of her biggest accomplishments. Ripley said Dom finally did something for himself and won gold.

Ripley said she wanted Dom to beat his father on his own so there would be no excuses about Dom being better than him. Ripley said she should probably be proud of Dom for making his own decisions, but it will probably be the last one he ever makes.

Morgan said Dom is a man and he is all hers. Morgan said Ripley has no family. Morgan said Ripley’s real family is a million miles away and she took her adopted family of Judgment Day, Dom, and the women’s title belt. “Everything that you loved is mine,” Morgan boasted.

Ripley said Morgan has taken a lot from her, but not everything. Ripley said Morgan took a lot of her weak links, but the mistake she made was leaving her standing. Ripley said she would be coming for Morgan, who would have to kill her to stop her. Ripley said Morgan loves the sound of her own voice, which made it easy for “us” to find out where she and Dom are. Morgan asked what Ripley was talking about.

Damian Priest walked out and stood behind Morgan on Dom. Once Dom spotted him, Priest attacked Dom. They fought into a bar area and then back into the arena and down the steps. Priest punched Dom, who tumbled over the barricade. Priest tossed Dom in the ring and stopped him from leaving. Priest grabbed Dom by the throat.

Carlito attacked Priest from behind while Cole noted that they will have a match against each other. Priest quickly cleared Carlito from the ring heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good outing for everyone involved. Dom and Morgan are doing fine work as the obnoxious couple, and Ripley and Priest are very over as babyfaces.

An ad for Smackdown touted another appearance by Roman Reigns, and Nia Jax’s championship celebration…

1. Damian Priest vs. Carlito. Carlito wore one black boot and one white boot. Priest dominated early and set up for his finisher, but Carlito rolled to ringside. Priest chased him and prevented him from returning to the ring. Priest punched Carlito and then threw him back inside the ring.

Priest set up for a Razor’s Edge, but Carlito slipped away and put him down with a DDT. Priest went up top, but Carlito hit the ropes to cut him off and then superplexed him. [C] An ad aired for Smackdown moving to USA on September 13.

Priest went face first into the ropes and then spun around and dropped Carlito with a clothesline. Priest followed up with the South of Heaven chokeslam and scored the pin.

Damian Priest defeated Carlito in 9:20.

JD McDonagh attacked Priest from behind. Priest regrouped quickly, but Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio joined in on the attack while Liv Morgan watched. Rhea Ripley made her entrance and Balor was the only heel left the ring. Ripley went face to face with Balor while Priest got up behind him. McDonagh ran in and shoved Balor out of the way and took a kick from Priest, who then chokeslammed him. Priest stared down Balor, who stood in the entrance aisle.

Priest and Ripley hugged. Dom jumped off the top rope toward them, but Priest caught Dom by the throat. Ripley kicked Dom and then set him up for her Riptide finisher, but Morgan pulled Dom to safety…

Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Durpi were backstage when Ivy Nile asked if she could speak with Dupri. Nile told Dupri that she didn’t think she should be at ringside tonight. Dupri said she had to be with her family. Nile said she knew Dupri would say that… [C]

Powell’s POV: Tthe live crowd really wanted to see Ripley hit her finisher on Dom. It continues to look like they are building to a fun mixed tag with Priest and Ripley facing Dom and Morgan. Meanwhile, I continue to assume that Nile will be turning on Dupri, perhaps as soon as tonight.

Cole said there were over 13,000 in attendance and then set up the latest Wyatt Sicks video…

Bo Dallas featured in a VHS style video. He said everything is coming full circle. Dallas said it’s been heavy lately and there are a lot of emotions, especially last week in Baltimore. He said that’s where it all started. Dallas said the Wyatt Sicks had their debut where it all began.

Dallas said “you were there” and something big is happening, but the work is not done. Dallas looked at a static filled television while a distorted voice said the work must continue and other doors shall be opened. “My life for you,” Dallas said repeatedly…

Cole and McAfee spoke at their desk about the Wyatts briefly and then shifted their focus to the debut of Odyssey Jones while highlights aired of Jones helping New Day…

Xavier Woods walked backstage and found Kofi Kingston and Odyssey Jones. Woods said he wanted to talk to Kingston, who excitedly told him that they could return the favor by being in the corner of Jones tonight. Woods tried to put on a happy face, but he clearly annoyed… [C]

Cole said the Moody Center was sold out. Cole said it was the 35th TV sellout and 52nd live event sellout in 2024, and a graphic displayed the same information…

Odyssey Jones made his entrance with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while his opponent was already inside the ring…

2. Odyssey Jones (w/Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) vs. Vincent Winey. Winey went right after Jones when the bell rang. Jones quickly took control. Jones performed a spinning Sidewalk Slam and got the three count…

Odyssey Jones defeated Vincent Winey in 1:45.

After the match, The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering walked onto the stage. Kross said at first glance it seemed like Kingston of using Jones to replace Big E. Kross said the truth is that Kingston is using Jones to replace Woods.

Woods told Kross that his attempts to drive a wedge between them won’t work. Woods started to propose a tag team match, but Kingston suggested they make it a six-man tag match to prevent the odd man out of the Final Testament from interfering. Woods looked annoyed. Kross accepted the challenge…

Adam Pearce was on his phone in his office saying he wanted to make something official by the end of the night. Drew McIntyre entered the room. Pearce told him that CM Punk wasn’t in the building due to travel issues. McIntyre took issue with a Smackdown wrestler challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre said Orton is a viper waiting to strike, but he said he wouldn’t let it happen on his turf. McIntyre said he was going to take care of it. Pearce said the last person who said something like that was Bronson Reed. McIntyre said he would be on his best behavior and said, “Scout’s honor”…

Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri made their entrance. Otis had a moment with NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, who was in the front row. Cole reminded viewers that Femi had an open challenge match set for Tuesday’s NXT… [C]

[Hour Two] Cole hyped priority pass sales for WWE Bad Blood on October 5 in Atlanta… The Creed Brothers made their entrance and had new music and an “American Made” video wall.

Cole noted that Chad Gable was not in attendance. A video aired from Gable, who was in France for the Olympics. He said he came to Paris to do some scouting. He said he realized he needed to get back home because he has unfinished business with the Wyatt Sicks… Cole congratulated Masai Russell, a WWE NIL athlete who won a gold medal…

3. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Akira Tozawa and Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri) in a Texas Tornado tag match. All four wrestlers were allowed in the ring at once per the match type. Cole said there were no disqualifications or count-outs. Otis hoisted up Tozawa and used his legs as a battering ram. Otis pressed Tozawa over his head and tossed him onto the Creeds at ringside. [C]

The Creeds dominated the offense coming out of the break until Tozawa hit a double DDT. A graphic listed the Intercontinental Title match as still to come. Otis returned to the ring after being down at ringside. Otis worked over the Creeds and removed his “Free Otis” t-shirt before hitting Julius with a Caterpillar, but Brutus broke up the pin.

Otis dropped Brutus with a clothesline, then hoisted him up. Julius caught Otis with a knee and then Brutus hit a standing moonsault that Julius followed with a standing shooting star press. Brutus went for a powerbomb from the middle rope, but Tozawa countered into a huracanrana.

Tozawa went for a suicide dive, but his feet hit the ropes and he landed awkwardly. Tozawa shot right up and got Julius back in the ring. Tozawa went to the ropes and was cut off by Brutus. Julius hoisted up Otis on his shoulders and then Otis suplexed Brutus for a tower of doom spot. Tozawa followed up with a senton.

Ivy Nile showed up at ringside and hit Dupri from behind. Nile slammed Dupri’s face on the broadcast table and then slammed her face first onto the broadcast table. Nile put Dupri in a dragon sleeper on the broadcast table. Brutus kicked a distracted Otis out of the ring and then Brutus rolled up Tozawa and pinned him…

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed defeated Akira Tozawa and Otis in 12:00 in a Texas Tornado tag match.

Powell’s POV: It wasn’t always pretty, but all four wrestlers worked hard and had the crowd with them. There was even a “holy shit” chant that went uncensored for a change. I’m all for Nile staying with the Creeds rather than sticking with Dupri in a bad tag team.

A pre-taped Jackie Redmond interview aired with Pete Dunne from the empty seats in the arena. Redmond asked Dunne about his issues with Sheamus. Dunne said Sheamus never took him under his wing. Dunne said Sheamus was under his wing.

Dunne accused Sheamus of holding him down and he said all he got out of it was a terrible nickname and a front row seat for the Sheamus show. Dunne questioned the idea of Sheamus cared about the Brawling Brutes and then asked where Ridge Holland was if that was actually true.

Redmond brought up the name Butch. Dunne told her not to say it. He said he had to swallow his pride for two years and let Sheamus little brother him. Dunne said he’s the Bruiserweight and an 18-year veteran. Dunne said he will shut up Sheamus so he never has to hear the Butch name again…

Bron Breakker was shown warming up in his locker room while Cole hyped the Intercontinental Title match… [C]

Powell’s POV: So they want fans to taunt Dunne with “Butch” chants. Got it.

A Bronson Reed video package aired that recapped the six Tsunami splashes he gave Seth Rollins last week. Cole and McAfee framed it as Rollins taking over 10,000 pounds of impact. It got cutesy at the end with McAfee saying that’s the weight two small elephants, ten boars, and 50 kangaroos…

Backstage, Adam Pearce told Bronson Reed that he was lucky he was only fined. Reed said he wasn’t given an opportunity, so he had to make an impact. Reed said he would give Pearce a second chance. Reed said Pearce could find him an opponent or he would go find his next victim…

A Damage CTRL video aired with Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. They spoke in Japanese while subtitles were used. Shy said they are still the most dominant force in the women’s division and said they will regain the tag titles. Sane said that what Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark will be repaid tenfold…

Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark delivered a promo. Deville said Damage CTRL is done and there’s a new era – The Pure Fusion Collective. Baszler said they should already be tag team champions because she made Jade Cargill tap out at Clash at the Castle…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn made their entrance for the No. 1 contenders match…

Powell’s POV: The Pure Fusion Collective? And here I thought No Quarter Catch Crew was an odd name.

A graphic aired in memory of Kevin Sullivan… Entrances for the tag team match took place. Candice Michelle was shown in the front row…

4. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark (w/Sonya Deville) for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn sat in chairs near the broadcast table. Cole said Dakota Kai will be sidelined for eight to ten weeks after undergoing meniscus surgery, which was blamed on the PFC. Baszler and Stark were in offensive control going into an early break. [C]

Sky put Stark down in the corner and then aggressively played to the crowd before hitting her with double knees in the corner. Stark blocked a suplex and then hit Sky with a German suplex. Baszler tagged in and hit a clunky knee strike, but then followed up with a better one on Sky.

Stark held up the ropes, causing Sane to tumble to ringside in front of the tag team champions. Sky put Stark down and went to the ropes, but Baszler took her down while Deville distracted the referee. There was a spot at ringside with Stark throwing a superkick that Sky ducked that hit one of the tag team champions. Back inside the ring, Sky hit her finisher on Stark and had the pin, but Fyre and Dawn ran in for the DQ.

Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane fought Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to an apparent no-contest in 8:50.

Cole said number one contenders were not determined and questioned who the strongest group is…

Powell’s POV: Good work from both teams. Damage CTRL never actually turned, but Sky was able to get the crowd behind her and Sane.

Backstage, R-Truth informed a mopey Miz that he got him an Intercontinental Title match with Bron. He pointed to a television that listed Miz as facing Bronson Reed. Truth said it was his bad.

Randy Orton showed up and gave Miz a pep talk. Miz got fired up and stormed off. Truth asked Orton if he really thought Miz had a chance. Orton gave Truth a look and mumbled “come on”… [C]

Cole hyped tickets going on sale for the first two episodes of NXT on The CW…

Footage aired of Randy Orton throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game. McAfee credited Orton with throwing a strike (only if Angel Hernandez was calling the balls and strikes)…

Randy Orton made his entrance while footage aired of Gunther being credited with pinning Orton to win King of the Ring even though Orton’s shoulder was up. Orton said it was 20 years ago this month that he won the world championship for the first time and became the youngest world champion in history. Orton said history will repeat itself at Bash in Berlin when he becomes a 15-time world champion.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance. Orton said he would beat Gunther for the title and then Raw will be his new home. Gunther said Orton should be the greatest of all-time, but Orton took his unlimited potential and wasted it. Gunther said it’s a new era and Orton won’t play a part in his era. Orton conceded he’s made mistakes.

[Hour Three] Orton said he owned up to his mistakes and he changed course. Orton said he’s the most unpredictable, violent, controversial yet successful star in the history of the game. Orton said Gunther can have his opinion, but he’s done it is his way, the American way, and always will. Orton mentioned his kids and his “hot ass, smoke show wife” and said he thinks he’s done pretty damn well for himself. A USA chant broke out.

Gunther said he would give Orton the beating of his life in Berlin. Gunther said Orton will never be World Heavyweight Champion again. Gunther said when it really matters, Orton always screws it up. Gunther said it comes natural to Orton because his grandfather was a screwup, his father was a screwup, and Orton is the biggest screwup of them all. Orton got fired up and went face to face with Gunther.

Drew McIntyre’s entrance music played and he walked out with a microphone in his hand and a smirk on his face. A “CM Punk” chant broke out. Gunther turned to leave, but Orton spun him around and put him down with an RKO. McIntyre removed his t-shirt.

CM Punk hopped the barricade and attacked McIntyre, who dropped him with a Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre removed his belt and tried to hit Punk with it, but Punk avoided it. Punk got the belt and whipped McIntyre. Punk got McIntyre in the ring (Orton and Gunther were gone) and whipped him until he left the ring and hopped the barricade. Punk returned to the ring and played to the crowd…

Powell’s POV: A good ol’ fashioned country whippin’ match?!? Okay, it looks like they’re building toward a strap match.

Backstage, Sheamus was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. Sheamus said he doesn’t understand why Pete Dunne has such a beef with him. Sheamus said Dunne is trying to make himself off of his name.

Ludwig Kaiser showed up and said he put Sheamus through a real banger last week. Kaiser said it’s far from over. Dunne showed up and hit Sheamus from behind with a shillelagh. Kaiser watched and then backed off. Referees and producers arrived, but Dunne got one more shillelagh shot in on Sheamus…

The Miz made his death walk, er, entrance with R-Truth… [C]

CM Punk was shown walking backstage. Gunther (I believe) knocked some items off a table and then stormed through the backstage area. Cathy Kelley brought up Punk supposedly having travel issues even though they were on the same flight. Punk said he told a little white lie because he figured out that McIntyre wouldn’t show up if he did.

Punk said McIntyre is walking around with a bracelet that has the names of his wife and dog on it. Punk said it’s not about the bracelet and McIntyre can keep it. He said it’s the context and the names. Punk said McIntyre isn’t allowed to speak his wife or dog’s name without consequences and repercussions. Punk said it wouldn’t stop until he gets his hands on him.

Punk said he knew McIntyre would call him a hypocrite for claiming he had travel problems. Punk looked at his belt and said he though he just figured out a way to keep everyone happy…

A graphic listed Miz’s accomplishments. Mark Henry and his son Jacob Henry were shown in the crowd. Jacob is part of WWE’s NIL program. Bronson Reed made his entrance…

5. Bronson Reed vs. The Miz (w/R-Truth). Miz caught a charging Reed with a boot. Reed quickly took offensive control. Cole said he has had nightmares over Reed’s attack on Seth Rollins. Reed dominated Miz head into a break. [C]