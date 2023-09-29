WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for the brand’s WWE Fastlane go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

-Contract signing for the Gunther vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the Intercontinental Championship match

Powell’s POV: Nox will challenge the winner of Saturday’s Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton match for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT No Mercy. Oddly, the location of the Intercontinental Title match has not been announced. Monday’s Raw will be the brand’s go-home show for WWE Fastlane. Raw will be held in San Jose, California at SAP Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.