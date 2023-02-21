AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Tony Nese vs. Trent Beretta
-Slim Jay vs. Matt Sydal
-Emi Sakura vs. Billie Starkz
-The Boys vs. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh
-Tony Deppen vs. Caleb Konley
-JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi
-Preston Vance vs. Blanco Loco
-Iron Savages vs. Chris Sandson and Terry Kid
-Jora Johl and Rohit Raju vs. Dale Springs and Bryce Canon
-Devlyn Macabre vs. Julia Hart
-Dak Draper vs. Brady Booker
-The Wingmen vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, and Rich Adonis
-Lizzy and Payton Blair vs. The Renegades
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
