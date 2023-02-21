AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Tony Nese vs. Trent Beretta

-Slim Jay vs. Matt Sydal

-Emi Sakura vs. Billie Starkz

-The Boys vs. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh

-Tony Deppen vs. Caleb Konley

-JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi

-Preston Vance vs. Blanco Loco

-Iron Savages vs. Chris Sandson and Terry Kid

-Jora Johl and Rohit Raju vs. Dale Springs and Bryce Canon

-Devlyn Macabre vs. Julia Hart

-Dak Draper vs. Brady Booker

-The Wingmen vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, and Rich Adonis

-Lizzy and Payton Blair vs. The Renegades

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.