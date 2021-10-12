NXT 2.0 preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy.

-Isaiah Scott vs. Santos Escobar for the North American Championship

-Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland.

-Lash Legend’s talkshow.

-Ivy Nile’s in-ring debut.

-Xyon Quinn in action.

-Class at Andre Chase University with Andre Chase.

Powell’s POV: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship has been announced for the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT on October 26. If Gacy beats Ciampa, then he will be added to that NXT Championship match, making it a Triple Threat. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.